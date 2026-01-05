The burial service of the late Mahama Naser Toure was held in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026

In a video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son was emotional as he bid farewell to his politician father

Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with the late Mahama Naser Toure's family

A son of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso East constituency, Mahama Naser Toure, emotionally mourned his father at his burial service in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at his father's burial service on January 5, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, December 4, 2025, the family and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Ayawaso North MP Yussif Jajah, confirmed that Naser had died following a battle with a short illness.

The late politician, who was popularly known as Mac Naza, reportedly died while on admission for medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Following his demise, NDC party members and sympathisers visited the late Ayawaso East MP's residence to commiserate with his grieving family.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the Parliament of Ghana eulogised the late Naser and extended their condolences to his loved ones.

The Facebook video of Ayawaso North MP Yussif Jajah speaking about Mahama Naser Toure's death is below:

Nasser's son weeps at late father's burial

On Monday, January 5, 2025, the burial service for the late Nasser Toure was held at the National Mosque in Kawukudi, Accra.

The late Ayawaso East MP's family and colleagues in parliament, including Sam George, Patrick Yaw Boamah, John Dumelo, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, and others, attended the solemn event.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, offered the final Janāzah prayers for the deceased MP at the service in accordance with the Islamic customs.

Yusif Jajah, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, and Alhassan Suhuyini lead NDC MPs to mourn Mahama Naser Toure's death. Photo credit: @the1957news/X.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by broadcast station Adom TV on Instagram, the late Nasser's son broke down in tears as he and his family paid their last respects to his father before his body was taken to the Madina cemetery for burial.

Despite several attempts to wipe the tears from his face, the young boy continued to be visibly emotional over his father's loss, prompting his family members and loved ones to console him.

The Instagram video of Mahama Nasser Toure's son weeping over his father's death at the burial service is below:

Ghanaians console Nasser's son after father's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Teniiadiza commented:

"Aww, sorry for your loss."

God_fearer21747 said:

"Hmm, God is his strength 😢."

Meekaygh wrote:

"Aww 😢, may God console the family."

Prophet Uche's prophecy resurfaces after Nasser's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Uche's prophecy about the dangers towards the Ghanaian parliament resurfaced after Nasser's demise on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

In a video, the prophet predicted the death of two MPs and vacant parliamentary seats in Ghana in 2026 at his December 31, 2025 night service at the Reign Chapel International church.

Prophet Uche's resurfaced doom prophecy triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh