Controversial Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has prophesied several calamities that will befall the country in 2026 in an interview on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Prophet Roja shares a scary prophecy about Ghana in 2026 in an interview on December 29, 2025, sparking reactions online. Photo source: @roja29097

Source: TikTok

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Nhyira FM, Roja claimed to have seen 16 individuals dead due to the immoral acts of some people.

The outspoken prophet, who gained prominence months ago for his accurate prediction of the late former Defence Minister Dr Omane Boamah's death, claimed that the significant tragedies that befell Ghana in 2025 would repeat themselves in 2026.

He claimed that many older prominent individuals would pass away in 2026, leaving behind the young generation, writing:

"In 2026, the same things that happened in 2025 would happen. We will have the same records. The prominent and old people will leave this earth for the youth. This will be unconditional. It will only be conditional for the ones God wants to favour."

Prophet Roja also prophesied that the country would lose many people from the older generation within the next five years.

Roja prophesies doom for Mahama, NDC government

Prophet Roja's doom prophecy for Ghana in 2026 comes days after he prophesied doom for President John Dramani Mahama and his ruling NDC government.

Preaching to his congregation at the recent Boxing Day Watch Night service at his Roja City International Ministry church in Accra on Friday, December 26, 2025, the prophet claimed to have seen betrayal in the NDC government.

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in 2026 at a church service event on December 26, 2025. Photo source: De Lighter Roja, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja claimed that he had received a vision where some influential figures around President Mahama would betray him in 2026.

He claimed that a scandal would emerge in public and that several secrets about some individuals in the government would also appear.

Roja's 2026 prophecy for Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prince Acheampong commented:

"It is true because most of our leaders are above 70 years old. In 5 years, most of them will die."

Afoakwa Evelyn wrote:

"God protect me and my family in Jesus' name 🙏."

Jungle Hunter 1 said:

"It is true that the year 2026 is going to be bad. Google the 10 sad prophecies of 2026."

Kekeli Dennis Opoku Amponsah commented:

"I don’t challenge prophets and their prophecies, but my problem is till when will they give conditions on how those doom prophecies can be cancelled? From Genesis to Revelation, whenever a prophet gives a doom prophecy, he also adds conditions on which they will be saved. Let the will of God be established. Amen."

Prophetess' doom prophecy about Osanju's father resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophetess Dora's old doom prophecy for Osanju's father, Agya K, resurfaced after his death on December 27, 2025.

In the video, the prophetess cautioned the deceased's family to seek spiritual intervention after the death of his wife and son in the space of a few months.

Prophetess Dora also made some severe allegations regarding the cause of Osanju and his mother's death, with many Ghanaians reacting on social media.

