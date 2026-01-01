President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, were anointed during a crossover service in Accra

The pastor led fervent prayers for divine protection and blessings over the couple as they entered 2026

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the gesture and others questioning religious symbolism

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, were the subjects of powerful intercessory prayers and anointing during the crossover service.

President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, receive anointing at the 2026 crossover service. Photo credit: John mahama, Lordina Mahama (Instagram)

President John Mahama and his household were ushered into the new year, 2026, at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church in Accra on December 31, 2025.

President Mahama anointed at crossover service

A video from the service, which has been widely circulated, showed the first couple standing at the front of the congregation as a pastor anointed their foreheads with oil. Anointing one's head with oil is a significant Christian ritual that symbolises blessing and divine selection.

Following the anointing, the pastor led the church in a spirited prayer, seeking God's protection for the couple in the new year.

The congregation responded positively to every declaration from the man of God.

"Every evil spirit sent away from you! No weapon that is formed against your household shall prosper!" the pastor declared

In a specific prayer for divine defense, the pastor invoked the story of Gideon, asking that "angels that appeared to Gideon appear and defend you" should their lives be in premature danger.

The trending footage showed the entire congregation with hands outstretched towards the couple in a unified show of spiritual support.

The attendance of prominent political figures, like the president, at crossover services is a common tradition in Ghana, where leaders often seek divine guidance and blessings for the year ahead.

The anointing of the president and his wife marked a significant spiritual moment for them as they embark on the new year.

The X video is below:

Reactions to President Mahama being anointed

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KSnetne stated:

"Leadership that understands both governance and grace. Crossing into 2026 covered in prayers, some leaders plan with polls, others plan with purpose."

@quamechris wrote:

"They would never treat poor people the same way, unless you pay a consultation fee. But for the rich and the famous, it's a beautiful business. 🤣🤣🤣🙏 Always anointing the rich for the poor to say amen and tap into blessings. 🤣😭"

@Excellency31358 commented:

"May God bless him with rich ideas to govern our motherland, Ghana, and long life to him. 🎉"

@anonymousxhuman said:

"May God see you through to 2026, Mr President. 🙏🏾"

President John Mahama humbly chats with Asake at a private gathering in Accra. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

