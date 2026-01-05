Comedian Funny Face looks fresh and lively in a new video he shared after stepping out with Kwaku Manu

Funny Face, who dazzled in the off-white kaftan he wore, shared the video to express gratitude to God

The video has triggered exciting reactions from his followers, with many trooping to the comment section to wish him well

Comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Kwaku Boateng, has shared a new video to the excitement of his fans.

The video shared on his verified Instagram page shows the comedian in the company of colleague actor Kwaku Manu at an undisclosed location.

Funny Face looks fresh as he steps out with Kwaku Manu in a new video. Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Funny Face looks dazzling in kaftan

In the video, Funny Face is seen dressed in an off-white outfit. The kaftan-like dress had a colourful drawing on the front of it. He matched his look with black shoes and sunglasses.

Kwaku Manu, who stood to Funny Face's right and was making a call, wore a white kaftan with black slippers.

After the Kumawood actor's call, he whispered something to Funny before pointing to his back. They shook hands and embraced before moving away. During the exchanges, Funny Face was all smiles.

Funny Face looking finer in new video

Apart from looking happy with his smiles, Funny Face also looked visibly finer and good-looking than he had been in recent months.

Following his most recent social media outbursts a few months ago, he was referred to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for treatment.

Upon his discharge from the hospital which coincided with his birthday on October 1, 2024, the Chorkor Trotro actor seemed to have lost weight and looked unkempt.

But that appearance has gone away and it seems Funny Face is getting back to his amiable and good-looking self.

Watch below for one of the videos of Funny Face after being discharged:

Funny Face is grateful to God

Sharing the video, Funny Face did not say much except to give gratitude to the Almighty.

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY 👑🙏❤️🫶," he said.

See Funny Face's new look in the video below:

Fans excited by Funny Face's latest video

After seeing Funny Face's new video, many of his followers have been left excited. Some took to the comment section to wish him well.

edmond.bonsu was happy:

"Happy to see you smiling big bro ❤️❤️🙏."

aj_mansah_adepapabi said:

"Awwwn our own funny. Calm and collected❤️. I’m just loving this.👏"

akua_dadaba found the video beautiful:

"This is soooo beautiful to watch 🙏❤️❤️😍."

charxma.elite1 said:

"My brother , been a while, let's text backstage ❤️🙌."

kwadwo_baah_boateng described Funny as his source of happiness:

"My source of happiness is looking grateful ❤️❤️."

nanapoyona said:

"This time around is not about talking it is showing working👏."

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face attend church

About a month ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had sent a strong message to Ghanaians who had a problem with Funny Face's church appearance.

The actor addressed those who raised concerns about whether Funny Face was comfortable with Mama Vida stepping on his head.

Kwaku Manu explained why Funny Face didn't find any wrong with the woman's efforts.

