Young Don has publicly spoken for the first time in several months after taking a long break from social media

In an audio recording, the social commentator detailed the health problem that had left him battling for his life

Young Don pleaded emotionally to Ghanaians to provide support as he tried to recover from his health issues

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don has broken his silence about his health problems in the US after a long social media hiatus.

Young Don appeals to Ghanaians for support as he battles severe health issues after an accident in the US.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Young Don appeared to be in distress as he announced on TikTok that he had been involved in a near-fatal car accident in the US.

The social commentator, who had been likened to his compatriot Twene Jonas because of his utterances, noted that he had taken a hiatus from social media for several months due to the unfortunate incident in the US.

Young Don also showed his right foot, heavily bandaged, stating that he was unable to walk without the assistance of crutches and had been at home for a while.

He explained that he was in better physical condition and was making progress in his recovery, and also claimed that he had repented and had been instructed by God to become an evangelist.

Young Don apologised to several notable personalities he had previously insulted in viral videos, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Dramani Mahama, Ajagurajah, and many others.

He also shared his plan to return to Ghana and embark on a big evangelical work for God.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his car accident is below:

Young Don speaks about his health issues

In an audio recording shared by UK-based TikToker Gucci Derkyi on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Young Don appeared to be unwell as he shared that his health condition had worsened.

The social commentator noted that he had been informed by doctors that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury he suffered in the accident in 2025.

Young Don stated that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the medical surgery, remarking:

"With regards to my leg, they [doctors] say they will have to amputate it. They said my other leg will be affected if they do not amputate the other one. They will have to do a surgery on it if I don't allow them to amputate it."

The controversial social media personality noted that his health problems had affected his finances and that he had become bankrupt.

Young Don apologises to Otumfuo, Ajagurajah, and Ghanaians after his car accident in the US.

He stated that his family members had also withdrawn their financial support and regularly complained about how he was burdening them with his health issues.

Young Don noted that he was facing death and appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to recover from his current predicament.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his health issues is below:

Young Don's health issues stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nhyiraba Moda commented:

"He is sick because of the lady he disappointed. He should go and apologise to her."

Official Osei Anokye said:

"What kind of help? And where’s he at the moment?"

Sami wrote:

"The moment the guy started coughing, I knew that it was settings 😁."

Bohyeba Kweku commented:

"Let him show us his sickness if it’s true, then I will support him."

Ajagurajah responds to Young Don's appeal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had responded to Young Don's appeal for forgiveness after he apologised for his past insults.

In a video, the controversial prophet instructed the social media personality to perform certain tasks before he could make peace with him.

Ajagurajah's response to Young Don's emotional appeal for forgiveness triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

