A relative of Young Don has publicly addressed his alleged battle with a severe health issue he developed from his car accident in the US

In a video, the social commentator's family member debunked his claims and shared details regarding his lifestyle choices in South Africa

Young Don's relative's remarks about his alleged health woes have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A family member of controversial social media personality Young Don has broken his silence on his recent claims of severe health issues abroad.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Young Don courted attention after speaking publicly for the first time since July 2025.

The controversial social commentator had been off social media for many months after previously sharing that he had sustained a leg injury in a serious car accident and was set to embark on some evangelical works after his recovery.

Young Don speaks about his health issues

In an audio recording shared by UK-based TikToker Gucci Derkyi on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Young Don shared that his health condition had worsened.

The social commentator noted that he had been informed by doctors that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury he suffered in the accident in 2025.

Young Don stated that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the medical surgery. He noted that his health problems had affected his finances and that he had become bankrupt.

He stated that his family members had also withdrawn their financial support and regularly complained about how he was burdening them with his health issues.

Young Don noted that he was facing death and appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to recover from his current predicament.

In a subsequent TikTok live session, the social media personality noted that he was stranded in Johannesburg, South Africa, after travelling there to seek medical attention for his health problems.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his health issues is below:

Young Don's relative speaks on health issues

In a TikTok live session on Sunday, January 4, 2025, a UK-based relative of Young Don called out the social commentator over his disrespectful behaviour against Ghanaians and their family.

He dismissed the social media personality's claims that he was battling a serious leg injury from his car accident in the US.

The family member noted that he would not have any problems with Ghanaians who decide to support Young Don financially, as he needed money following his deportation from the US to South Africa.

He said:

"Young Don is very disrespectful to not only Ghanaians but also many people. The truth is that he is not sick, but I have no problems with people who want to help him. Young Don needs money to leave South Africa."

"I have shared the secret behind the matter. He has been deported from the US, and that is why he is now living in South Africa."

The young man stated that Young Don received financial support from their uncle after his deportation from the US and that he was living with his girlfriend in South Africa.

He claimed that the social commentator wasted the money from his uncle on himself and his romantic partner, with whom he later fell out.

Young Don's family member noted that he was not interested in financially supporting the social media personality due to past mistreatment from him.

The TikTok video of Young Don's family member speaking about his alleged health issues is below:

Young Don's alleged relative's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Donash commented:

"I said yesterday that the guy wasn’t regretting being a crook. He was laughing when he was asking for forgiveness."

C.K Sefah said:

"Family? Hmm."

Thenecessaryevil1 wrote:

"3ne3 mo b3br3 paa."

Young Don begs Otumfuo amid health issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Don begged Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for forgiveness after opening up about his health issues.

In a video, the social commentator made an emotional plea to the Asantehene and other Ghanaian personalities as he expressed remorse over his past remarks.

Young Don also shared additional information regarding his health battles.

