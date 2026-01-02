Young Don has made an emotional appeal to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other personalities amid his health woes

In a video, the controversial social media personality also shared a new update on his medical condition

Young Don's emotional appeal to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ghanaians stirred mixed reactions on social media

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don rendered an emotional apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other Ghanaians on Friday, January 2, 2026, amid his battle with a severe health issue.

The controversial social media personality courted attention after speaking publicly for the first time since July 2025.

The controversial social commentator had been off social media for many months after previously sharing that he had sustained a leg injury in a serious car accident and was set to embark on some evangelical works after his recovery.

Young Don speaks about his health issues

In an audio recording shared by UK-based TikToker Gucci Derkyi on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Young Don shared that his health condition had worsened.

The social commentator noted that he had been informed by doctors that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury he suffered in the accident in 2025.

Young Don stated that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the medical surgery. He noted that his health problems had affected his finances and that he had become bankrupt.

He stated that his family members had also withdrawn their financial support and regularly complained about how he was burdening them with his health issues.

Young Don noted that he was facing death and appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to recover from his current predicament.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his health issues is below:

Young Don apologises to Otumfuo and Ghanaians

In a TikTok live session on Friday, December 2, 2025, Young Don, who gained notoriety for hurling insults at various Ghanaian personalities, apologised to Otumfuo and other individuals, including Ajagurajah over his past harsh remarks about them.

He also appealed to Ghanaians, including other prominent personalities, as he expressed remorse for his past reckless utterances on social media.

Young Don noted that he was suffering from his ongoing health issues and was ashamed to show the extent of his current medical condition.

He said:

"Ghanaians, please share this video for Otumfuo to see and let him know that I am sorry for whatever sin I have committed against Asantes and other Ghanaians, including Ajagurajah. Please have sympathy and help me because I am suffering a lot."

"I am even ashamed to show the current condition of my leg. I thought I was going to recover when I previously showed my bandaged leg. I am begging you all. Please help me. Don't let me die before it is too late."

Speaking further about his condition, Young Don noted that he was stranded in Johannesburg, South Africa, after travelling there to seek medical attention for his health problems.

He noted that doctors in South Africa have been unsuccessful in diagnosing his problems, while their counterparts in the US want to operate on his leg.

The TikTok videos of Young Don apologising to Otumfuo and Ajagurajah amid his health battle are below:

Don's apology to Otumfuo, Ajagurah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kimmys commented:

"The day I saw you insulting Otumfuo, I held my stomach and I couldn't control myself. 😢😢"

Thompson said:

"The guy looking bad. 😭"

It’s all goodishop wrote:

"I am sure he wants to come down so he wants to clear road 😂."

