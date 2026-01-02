Self-styled prophet Ebo Noah has broken his silence and explained his actions after he was arrested by the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

The social media personality admitted that he fabricated the December 25 flood prophecy and filmed other people's boats as his alleged 'ark'

Ebo Noah was arrested on December 31, 2025, at the orders of the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

Ebo Noah has broken his silence for the first time after being arrested for spreading false information and causing fear and panic.

Ebo Noah speaks out after his arrest and opens up on the reasons for his actions. Image credit: @ebonoah

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Ebo was arrested at the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, following the failure of his December 25 world-ending flood prophecy.

Ebo Noah had for months claimed he was building an ark due to his vision and encouraged people to join him on the day or face destruction in the flood.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah speaks about arrest

In his caution statement delivered to police officers after his arrest, Ebo Noah shared the motivations behind his actions.

In a document prepared by the investigator in charge of the case, Ebo Noah reportedly admitted that he was not building an ark but was simply filming boats belonging to other people.

He reportedly also admitted to creating the narrative about the flood for his own personal benefit.

“In his investigation caution statement, the suspect admitted to making and circulating the said videos on social media. He, however, stated that the boat he referred to as an "ark" in the videos did not belong to him but rather for a fisherman at a boat yard in Edina in the Central Region of Ghana,” Deputy Sergeant Benjamin Gyamfi Owusu wrote.

“The suspect further admitted that his claims were false and acknowledged that there was no impending flood intended to destroy the world, but all are his own fabrications. Investigation is yet to be completed.”

The Facebook post with Ebo Noah’s statement is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh