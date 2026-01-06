A self-styled spiritual father has shared the location where Daddy Lumba was allegedly buried, claiming there is more to the late musician’s death

He claimed that mysterious and unsettling events are taking place in Lumba's home, making it difficult for Odo Broni to stay there

The spiritual father insisted that the late singer’s soul wants to speak, and one day, the truth behind his death will be known

A man who describes himself as a spiritual father has stirred controversy after making unusual claims about the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba during an interview on Nyansapo TV.

In the interview, the man alleged that Daddy Lumba was buried at his East Legon residence, a decision he believes has serious spiritual implications.

According to him, the musician's death was not meant to happen at the time it did, insisting that Lumba left the world prematurely under mysterious circumstances.

'Father' claims Daddy Lumba's death was unnatural

He claimed that Daddy Lumba's soul is restless and wants to speak, but has been spiritually restrained by unseen forces.

The man alleged that certain individuals are behind these powers, preventing the truth about the musician's death from being known.

He said until the soul is freed to speak, clarity will not be achieved.

The spiritual father also mentioned Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, claiming she is struggling to live peacefully in the house where the musician was allegedly buried.

Spiritual father believes he can establish truth

According to him, frightening and unexplained occurrences are taking place in the house, making it difficult for her to stay there comfortably.

Sharing his beliefs, the man explained that when someone dies before their time, their soul must be called upon and questioned to understand what truly led to their death.

He believes this spiritual process helps uncover hidden truths and restores balance in the spiritual realm.

He further claimed that he has been making attempts to untie Daddy Lumba's spirit so the soul can speak freely.

However, he admitted that his efforts have so far not succeeded due to strong spiritual forces holding the soul back.

Despite this, he remained confident that the truth would eventually come out, insisting that Daddy Lumba's soul would speak at the right time.

The statements made on Nyansapo TV have not been backed by any evidence and remain allegations shared by the self-styled spiritual father.

Daddy Lumba remains one of Ghana's most respected legends, whose music touched generations and shaped the highlife genre.

Watch the full interview on YouTube below:

While his passing remains painful for many fans, some members of the public have urged caution, calling for respect for the family's privacy as discussions around the interview continue to trend online.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares alleged Daddy Lumba burial location

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had publicly alleged the cause of the late Daddy Lumba's death, days after his funeral service in Kumasi.

In a video, the controversial US-based media personality also alleged the location of the late highlife music icon's resting place.

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations about Daddy Lumba's death and burial have triggered mixed reactions from netizens online.

