A Nigerian man living in Ghana envisioned prison life in Ghana as better than freedom after viewing a fashion show held in one of the prisons

The man explained that, from what he saw, it looked like prisoners in Ghana enjoyed better conditions than people living freely

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the Nigerian man's request

A Nigerian man living in Ghana said he wishes to be a prisoner in Ghana after he saw videos from the Kumasi Central Prisons fashion show, which was organised for inmates to showcase the pieces they designed while serving a term.

The Nigerian man said from the videos he saw at the event, it seems the prisoners are enjoying better than free people in Ghana.

A Ghanaian-based Nigerian says he wants to be a prisoner in Ghana after he saw videos of a fashion show in Kumasi Central Prison. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young man said the prisoners were fortunate to learn a trade or further their education.

"Ghanaians, I beg, I want to be a prisoner because life in prison is better than life in the normal world. So, now if you are a prisoner in Ghana, you have the privilege to attend a fashion show, and they made the clothes themselves."

He praised President John Mahama for his transformational prison agenda.

President Mahama earlier announced a major expansion of the Ghana Prisons Service’s role in national development, and said that there were plans to support the Service to undertake large-scale farming, poultry, and vegetable production as part of a wider prison reform programme.

The Nigerian man praised whoever brought such an idea to transform the lives of prisoners.

"Whoever made this suggestion made the best decision so far. These people will never come out of prison with sadness or regret. They have achieved something. No matter the crime they committed that landed them in prison, there is no way they will tow that line again."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Nigerian man praising Ghanaian prisons

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@PublicEyeGH said:

"You're actually right. It is part of the reason they covered their faces. It is also to protect them in prison."

@Frimps_b wrote:

"Most of these prisoners are already done serving the sentence, so no one should play like you enter now, then go start this life 😁."

@nsiah96073 said:

"Masa, that is a screen saver ooooo, don't try enter the prison ooooo."

@SirDigital_ wrote:

"Nigerians, please leave Ghana alone. Ghana is not heaven. Fix your country and live there."

@smengyah said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 claiming Giants of Africa is just the Population reasons...in everything Ghana 🇬🇭 leads Nigeria follows period."

@KofiKayGh1 wrote:

"Prisons are used to reform inmates so they can join society again, not to condemn them...more over most of these inmates have months or less to come out...so there will be no need to try to escape because you will do double time if caught."

@OuezzinCouli said:

"@GhPoliceService, @CSAGhana, @Gha_Immigration, please locate this Nigerian and throw him out of Ghana. What people don’t realise is that these videos are targeted at his fellow Nigerians who are lured by it to get into Ghana and commit crimes to destabilise our peace and security."

@salaama360 wrote:

"But the male inmates are fine 🔥."

Source: YEN.com.gh