Veteran Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has stirred admiration on social media after he flaunted his all-grown son on his birthday.

Adjetey Anang celebrates his son, Ryan's 11th birthday with a series of heartwarming photos. Image credit: @adjeteyanang

The beloved actor who rose to fame for his stint on Things We Do For Love decades ago shared photos of Ryan as he turned 11 years old.

He added a caption to celebrate him, praising God for how far he has brought his son.

“Your beautiful years begin @ryandew_anang . The Lord has been good to you on every side! He begins a new great phase with u today! Happy birthday Champ!” he said.

The images shared by Adjetey Anang showed his son as he progressed through the years, from childhood to his current age.

Adjetey Anang is married to Elorm Anang, and they have one child, despite their desire to have more.

“I have always wanted to have two. My wife wants to have three children, so if we have one or two more, it will be great, but we are content with what we have [at the moment],” he is quoted to have said.

