Adjetey Anang’s Son Ryan Looks All Big and Grown As He Shares Dapper Photos for His 11th Birthday
- Adjetey Anang warmed hearts online after sharing photos of his son, Ryan, as the boy marked his 11th birthday on Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- The beloved actor posted a series of images showing Ryan’s transformation from early childhood to his current age, accompanied by an emotional birthday message that drew admiration from fans
- Adjetey Anang, who is married to Elorm Anang, has one child and has previously spoken about hoping for more while expressing contentment with his current situation
Veteran Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has stirred admiration on social media after he flaunted his all-grown son on his birthday.
The beloved actor who rose to fame for his stint on Things We Do For Love decades ago shared photos of Ryan as he turned 11 years old.
He added a caption to celebrate him, praising God for how far he has brought his son.
“Your beautiful years begin @ryandew_anang . The Lord has been good to you on every side! He begins a new great phase with u today! Happy birthday Champ!” he said.
The images shared by Adjetey Anang showed his son as he progressed through the years, from childhood to his current age.
The Instagram photos are below.
Adjetey Anang is married to Elorm Anang, and they have one child, despite their desire to have more.
“I have always wanted to have two. My wife wants to have three children, so if we have one or two more, it will be great, but we are content with what we have [at the moment],” he is quoted to have said.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh