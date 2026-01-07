In a viral video, Ghanaian songstress Gyakie lifted the load off the shoulders of an elderly coconut vendor based in Sunyani

The daughter of Nana Acheampong, who recently returned for Daddy Lumba’s funeral, paid for all the trader's goods

Social media users commented on the man’s reaction, noting that he refused to smile in the clip, sparking debate online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, earned the respect of many with her kind gesture.

The Forever hit-maker took to the streets of Accra recently to extend a helping hand to a vendor in a video that is trending on social media.

Ghanaian singer Gyakie buys all the coconuts from a vendor in Sunyani, with his reaction sparking debate on social media. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie buys all coconuts of Accra vendor

As part of the 2026 New Year charity event, Ghanaian songstress Gyakie purchased all the coconuts from an elderly street vendor.

The hardworking daughter of legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong had a brief chat with the vendors, who were busily sorting out their products for the day.

Gyakie took out several hundred-cedi notes and paid over GH¢1,000 in the trending video.

The fashion influencer looked effortlessly chic in a yellow top and denim jeans, styled with a black designer blazer.

She wore a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and subtle makeup, giving her a radiant glow during the street outreach in Sunyani.

The Instagram video of Gyakie and the coconut vendor in Sunyani is below:

Gyakie rocks stylish striped dress

Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie made a conscious effort to elevate her fashion game in 2025 after several style missteps.

For her first photoshoot of 2026, the songstress, who was named among Forbes' 30 Under 30, rocked a stylish striped dress.

She looked effortlessly chic in the short dress, which perfectly suited her personal style and body type. Gyakie wowed fans with her flawless makeup and unique poses.

The Instagram photos of Gyakie in a gorgeous outfit are below:

Gyakie looks exquisite in classy gown

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie turned heads in a custom-made gown at a red carpet event. The beauty goddess wore an off-shoulder structured gown that highlighted her curves in the viral photos.

Gyakie maintained her signature short hairstyle and subtle makeup, completing the perfect red carpet look.

The Instagram photos of Gyakie in a stylish outfit are below:

Ghanaian singer Gyakie looks gorgeous in stylish ensembles for her viral photoshoot in 2025. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie models in African print gown

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate Gyakie and her glam team impressed many fashionistas with a regal look.

She looked ethereal in an African print gown with billowing sleeves for a viral photoshoot. Gyakie switched up her hairstyle for a classy ponytail, which matched perfectly with her elegant ensemble.

"It was an honour to perform and speak at this year's Ecofest here in Dakar. I love Senegal, thank you @ecofest.arts.culture for this amazing experience."

The photos were shared on Instagram.

Gyakie rocks ballerina shoes at Asantehemaa's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Gyakie, who went viral with her fashionable shoes at the late Asantehemaa's funeral at the Manhyia Palace.

She looked elegant at the occasion in a two-piece dress and a matching black purse at the star-studded event, with social media users complementing her.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh