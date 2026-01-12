Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Nkosohene, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie has publicly pledged his support for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh couldn't stop weeping in a viral video at the star-studded private gathering

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa's video which has sparked conversations on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Nkosohene, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, has publicly thrown his support behind Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh’s first wife arrived in Ghana on January 11, 2026, to a heroic welcome at Kotoka International Airport.

Otumfuo's Nkosohene Nana Osei Kyeretwie supports Akosua Serwaa in her legal battle against Odo Broni. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo's Nkosohene meets Akosua Serwaa

Nkosohene Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie has declared his support for Akosua Serwaa. He graciously invited her to his residence to discuss the marriage issues and other rumours circulating on Instagram.

In the viral video, Akosua Serwaa couldn't stop weeping in the presence of the chief, gospel musician Papa Shee, the late Daddy Lumba’s grandmother, and other dignitaries.

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni mourn their husband, the late Daddy Lumba, at his one-week observance. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: UGC

Overwhelmed with emotion, she explained the reason for her visit. The Nkosohene consoled her and told her to calm down, assuring her of his willingness to assist in any way possible.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa at Otumfuo's Nkosuahene's house is below:

Akosua Serwaa kneels before Otumfuo's Nkosohene

The late Daddy Lumba’s first wife won the admiration of the public with her humility in a viral video.

As a sign of respect, Akosua Serwaa bowed before the Nkosohene before departing with her entourage, expressing her deep appreciation for the chief’s support.

Dressed in a chic round-neck gown with stylish puff sleeves, she exuded elegance throughout the occasion.

Team Legal wives were also present in their numbers to show solidarity and admiration for Akosua, highlighting a sense of unity within the family during this emotional moment.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa kneeling before Otumfuo's Nkosuahene is below:

Reactions as Akosua Serwaa kneels before Nkosuahene

Some social media users have applauded Akosua Serwaa Fosuh for her great personality in a viral video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nana883698 stated:

"Wo maame Serwaa na eb3 wu ampa. Wo nteasea twa wo y3mu. 💯❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ezeanyamargaret7653 stated:

"We love you mama Akosua.You walk with Grace and covered by the blood of Jesus ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mavisgoodlife stated:

"May the Lord Almighty protect and shield you from harm ❤️❤️❤️🙌."

naanadekyewaa stated:

"The truth will always stand. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

___becky__roy stated:

"Edin serwaa y3 )d)❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

survival_always stated:

"Eny3 aduro na )d) nkoaa. DL despite his polygamous nature professes his unending love in 90% of his songs to Madam Serwaa ❤️."

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa is below:

Akosua Serwaa spotted at Kumasi High court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa Fosuh who made a rare appearance at the Kumasi High Court amid ongoing legal battle.

In December 2025, Akosua Serwaa ordered her legal team to make an appeal on her behalf after the court ruling in favour of Odo Broni.

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa's and stylish sunglasses in a viral video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh