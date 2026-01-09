Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has resurfaced publicly after months away, with a video showing her at a German airport heading to Ghana for another visit to the country

Her trip comes after a bitter legal battle with Odo Broni, which ended in November 2025 when the Kumasi High Court ruled against her petition to be declared Lumba’s legal wife

The emotional moment, shared by a member of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family, has sparked excitement among her fans, Team Legal Wives, as they prepare to welcome her back

A video of the legendary highlife singer, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, headed to Ghana has surfaced on social media and stirred excitement.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025.

He reportedly fell ill at his home at East Legon and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he died.

After his death, a bitter legal feud broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa took the matter to the Kumasi High Court, arguing that she married the late musician under the ordinance law in Germany and subsequently was his only legitimate spouse.

On November 29, 2025, the Kumasi High Court threw out Akosua Serwaa’s case, ruling that she failed to prove the legitimacy of her German marriage certificate.

The judge ordered both women to be seen as the wives of the highlife legend.

After Daddy Lumba’s death, Akosua Serwaa attended his one-week observance, held on August 31, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra, but has remained in Germany since.

She did not attend his highly contested funeral on December 13, 2025, but has now reportedly planned her second trip to Ghana since her husband’s death.

Akosua Serwaa heads back to Ghana

On Friday, January 9, 2025, a video emerged on social media showing Akosua Serwaa at an airport in Germany, believed to be the Düsseldorf Airport.

The late music legend’s wife and the mother of three of his children was seen with her suitcase as she went through the airport to board her flight.

As she left, she turned to the camera and waved goodbye to the one recording.

A member of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family, Mama China, shared the video of Akosua Serwaa on TikTok.

Akosua Serwaa welcomes fans in Germany

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa spent her New Year's Eve with a group of her fans, informally known as Team Legal Wives.

In a video, the late musician's widow spent time with her associates at her home in Germany as they ushered in the New Year on December 31, 2025.

During the tour at the residence, Akosua Serwaa showed the fans the late music legend's home studio where many of his timeless hits were made.

