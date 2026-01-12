Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, triggered backlash online after waving a banner styled like a marriage certificate at the Kumasi Airport

The dramatic moment occurred months after the Kumasi High Court ruled against her bid to be recognised as the late highlife legend's sole spouse

While her supporters cheered her arrival and display at the airport, critics accused Akosua Serwaa of failing to display dignity as a widow

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, sparked outrage on social media after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

Akosua Serwaa stirs outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, kicking off a legal battle between his two wives.

Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a judgment declaring her as the late musician's sole legal spouse.

Following an expedited trial, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled against her, declaring she and Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, should both be recognised as legitimate spouses.

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

Following the legal defeat, which occurred on November 29, Daddy Lumba's funeral was held on December 13, 2025, with Akosua Serwaa not in attendance.

Many members of the late singer's immediate maternal family were also absent from the program, including his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brempomaa.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana for the first time after her husband's funeral.

A large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her fan group Team Legal Wives, met her in a joyous event at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Below is a TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at the Kotoka Airport.

Akosua Serwaa waves marriage certificate banner

On Sunday, January 11, a second massive event occurred at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi as Akosua Serwaa travelled to the Garden City.

In a viral video, Daddy Lumba's first wife waved a banner-sized Ghanaian marriage certificate to the crowd after it was presented to her by some fans, once again staking her claim as the late singer's only legal wife.

The video of Akosua Serwaa waving a marriage certificate banner at the Kumasi Airport sparked outrage online, with some Ghanaians slamming her for lacking dignity as a widow with her antics.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa waving a marriage certificate is below.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa waving marriage certificate

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Akosua Serwaa waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi.

Ernest Acheampong said:

"A primary kid won’t even do this 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Bismark Oppong wrote:

"She dey hold banner instead of submitting the original in court."

Henry Nutsugah commented:

"I'm feeling shy on her behalf...🫣🫣."

Lina Afriyie Adepa said:

"I now understand why Daddy Lumba ran away for his dear life😂😂😭."

The Kumasi High Court rules that Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni are both the legally recognised wives of Daddy Lumba.

Akosua Serwaa spotted at German Airport

