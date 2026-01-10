Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's old prophecy has resurfaced after the Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II's death

In a December 31, 2025, video, the prophetess predicted a major tragedy in the Ashanti Kingdom at the beginning of 2026

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's resurfaced doom prophecy has earned her major plaudits among Ghanaians online

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo has garnered attention after her 2025 prophecy about a tragedy that would befall the Ashanti Kingdom resurfaced following the Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II's death on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

On January 8, Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II announced the untimely death of the late monarch, privately known as Professor Emeritus Osei Kofi Darkwa, to the people of Effiduase and Asante Mampong.

What happened to the Effiduasehene?

Speaking at a meeting with traditional authorities from Effiduase and Asante Mampong, the Mamponghemaa noted that the late Nana Adu Ameyaw II had been battling an illness for a while and had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Nana Agyakoma Difie II stated that the late Effiduasehene, who served as a sub-chief of the Mamponghene and the Nifahene of the Mampong Traditional Council, received medical assistance from a recommended specialist.

However, despite all efforts from the medical doctor, Nana Adu Ameyaw II could not eventually overcome his health issues and passed away.

"I was informed that my son [the Effiduasehene] was sick, and so I instructed them to take him to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital and brought back home on several occasions.

"I was later informed that we needed to get him a specialist. So we helped in getting him a specialist who informed me that they did whatever they could, but my son had died."

Following the Effiduasehene's demise, the royal stool has been declared vacant, with a successor to be selected after his burial.

The traditional council has also announced a ban on all forms of gathering and noisemaking on the Effiduase lands until they reconvene to make funeral arrangements and hold a one-week celebration to mourn the monarch's death.

The late Nana Adu Ameyaw II served as the Effiduasehene for almost nine years after succeeding Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, known by his stool name Nana Osei Worae III, who ascended the throne in 2000.

He was enstooled as the ruler of Effiduase at a traditional ceremony, where he swore his allegiance to the late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, who passed away on April 26, 2025, at the age of 85.

The TikTok video of the Mamponghemaa announcing Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II's death is below:

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's doom prophecy resurfaces

In a doom prophecy she shared at her church's Crossover service on December 31, 2025, Prophetess Jospehine Ampofo urged people in the Ashanti Kingdom to pray.

In a video shared on her official TikTok page on Saturday, January 10, 2026, the prophetess claimed that she saw severe mourning in the Asante Kingdom in a vision she received from God.

She said:

"Asanteman should pray. I see the Asante Kingdom mourning."

The TikTok video of Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's 2025 prophecy is below:

Prophetess Josephine Ampofo's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Janet Atala commented:

"My mother, you are too much. You are very powerful. The mother of prophecies 🙏."

Rebecca Oklu said:

"Her words are very sharp. The General Overseer."

Lady_ Naayaa wrote:

"The General Prophetess."

