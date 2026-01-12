Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, sparked intense social media reactions after she was spotted at the Adum High Court

Her January 12, 2026, court appearance occurred after the Kumasi High Court dismissed her lawsuit seeking recognition as Lumba's sole spouse

The video of Akosua Serwaa at the Adum High Court raised speculation that she was commencing her appeal process, especially after she subsequently visited her lawyer

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, sparked reactions on social media after she was spotted at the Adum High Court in the company of her loyal confidante, Papa Shee.

Akosua Serwaa appears at the Adum High Court on January 12, 2026, after returning to Ghana from Germany. Image credit: @dadzietv, @gossips24tv, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra.

His death sparked a fierce legal battle between his two wives. Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

The late singer’s first wife took the issue to court, filing a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared as his sole legal spouse.

On November 29, 2025, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled against Akosua Serwaa’s application and declared that both women should be recognised as wives of the late legend.

Akosua Serwaa spotted at Adum court

On Friday, January 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa returned to Ghana for the first time after her husband Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

She arrived at the Kotoka International Airport late at night, receiving a rousing welcome from a teeming crowd of fans led by her fan club, Team Legal Wives.

Akosua Serwaa subsequently travelled to Kumasi, receiving a second rousing welcome at the Prempeh I International airport.

A day after her arrival, Akosua Serwaa stirred drama on social media after she made an appearance at the Adum High Court.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Gossips24tv, Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee were seen at the court complex.

The purpose of their visit was unclear, but it is believed to be related to the Appeals process tied to the case surrounding her status as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife.

The video sparked speculation on social media, with many fans of the singer’s first wife expressing excitement that her appeal process appeared to be kicking off.

The TikTok video is below.

After her appearance at the court, Akosua Serwaa visited her lawyer, William Kusi Esq of Dominion Chambers, deepening suspicions that her appearance in Kumasi was tied to legal issues.

Below is the TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at her lawyer's office.

Akosua Serwaa is blasted online after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026. Image credit: MahamuduBawumia/Facebook, @gossips24tv, @xtwomedia_gh2

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa slammed for waving marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa stirred controversy on social media after waving a banner-like marriage certificate at the Kumasi airport.

In a video, the late music legend’s first wife waved the massive document, which she received from a fan, as a symbol of her continued fight to be declared the late singer’s sole legal spouse.

Ghanaians on social media blasted Akosua Serwaa for her actions, with many describing it as lacking the dignity expected of a widow.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh