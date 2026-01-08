Popular actress Fella Makafui once again found herself at the centre of social media conversations on January 6, 2026

The mother-of-one publicly disclosed the name of her favourite rapper of all time in a viral post on the X platform

Some social media users blasted Fella Makafui for what they perceived as potentially hurting the feelings of her ex-husband, Medikal

Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui caused a stir on the X platform after sharing her candid opinion about Ghanaian music.

The 30-year-old beauty mogul sparked debate online after stating the name of her favourite rapper in Ghana.

Fella Makafui: Kwesi Arthur my favourite rapper

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who was previously married to rapper Medikal (real name Samuel Adu Frimpong), publicly named her favourite rapper in a viral post.

The YOLO star praised Kwesi Arthur as her top rapper in Ghana, placing him above both her ex-husband and BET Award-winner Sarkodie.

Fella Makafui's post came just two days after Medikal was seen cooking breakfast for singer Eazzy, kicking off the new year with romantic relationship goals.

Many social media users interpreted Fella’s comment as a nod to Kwesi Arthur’s consistency and influence in the rap industry. Over the years, the rapper has released critically acclaimed projects, collaborated with global artists, and represented Ghana on major international platforms.

The X post where Fella Makafui chooses Kwesi Arthur over Medikal is below:

Reactions as Fella rates Kwesi over Medikal

Fella Makafui’s post quickly gained traction, generating widespread reactions from fans, music lovers, and entertainment commentators nationwide.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Azizfuzy commented:

"Ebe God way go Punish you."

@whyhatecreed stated:

"I always rated you."

@Kay_Devs quipped:

"Make Aquafina not see this."

@Phred_jr said:

“Me wura na nkwdaa nu eeeh”

@koffiklein1 stated:

"You’ve seen the light now."

@NinoBrown_X commented:

"You want attention, we won’t mind you."

@aduszn commented:

"Madam, we know what you are and what you want to do, tsw."

@GaruSarkCess commented:

"Eii maame the week go long ruff."

@__Debrah commented:

"Ei “of all time? Nyame pɛ."

The X post is below:

Fella Makafui flaunts $86,000 Cartier watch

Fella Makafui has also been in the news lately for other reasons. Recently, she showcased the importance of solo dates as a means of self-care and relaxation.

The CEO of Beauty by Fella began 2026 on a high note, treating herself to good food and music following her divorce.

The fashion influencer looked effortlessly chic in a silky, body-hugging gown and elegant hairstyle. She ditched her short, coloured hair for long, lustrous waves while rocking bold makeup and glossy lipstick.

The Instagram video is below:

Medikal cooks for Eazzy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, who pampered his baby mama in a viral post.

The Shoulder hitmaker was seen frying sausages and bacon for singer Eazzy, who recently welcomed her first child in Ghana.

Some social media users hailed the artist Medikal as a supportive and romantic partner on TikTok.

