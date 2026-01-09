Fella Makafui's decision to choose Kwesi Arthur as her favourite Ghanaian rapper has courted controversy on social media

In a viral post, the actress slammed a male netizen who scrutinised her previous preference for her ex-husband, Medikal

Fella Makafui's harsh response to the netizen over her choice has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has fired back at a male fan who reacted to her decision to pick Kwesi Arthur over her ex-husband Medikal as her favourite rapper of all time.

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the actress praised Kwesi Arthur, who recently got fans excited after sharing a snippet of his upcoming music project.

Fella Makafui chooses Kwesi Arthur over Medikal

Fella, who was previously married for four years to Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, until their divorce in 2024, shared that she preferred Kwesi Arthur to the other artists in the conversation about the best rappers in Ghana.

Her social media post generated controversy, with many people resharing an old post of the actress choosing her ex-husband as her favourite rapper when they were a married couple.

While many claimed Fella had chosen Kwesi Arthur over Medikal due to the nature of her split from her ex-husband, others interpreted her comment as a nod to the rapper's consistency and influence in the rap industry.

The X post where Fella Makafui chooses Kwesi Arthur over Medikal is below:

Fella Makafui blasts fan amid online backlash

Amid the backlash on X, Fella took a swipe at critics and reaffirmed her earlier stance on Kwesi Arthur as she commented on an old video she shared on September 2, 2025.

In the video, the Simply Snatched CEO jammed to the Tema-based rapper's 'Disturb' song, which was featured on his highly acclaimed 2022 album, Son of Jacob, commenting:

"And still my fav till dust! Go drink water."

In response, a male fan @1harrismadeit, who had mixed feelings about Fella's tweet, urged the actress to calm down and not try to prove her support for Kwesi amid the backlash.

"Fella, calm your nerves. I know what you are doing. We all know you once claimed MDK is your favourite. Taste and preferences changed, we know, but calm down."

The fan's post did not go down well with the former YOLO actress, who noted that she was not throwing shots at her ex-husband, Medikal and that he knew she respected his craft.

Fella hurled insults at the male fan, whom she claimed was a hungry person on social media.

She responded:

"He knows how much I respect his craft, ain’t no shade at all. Go find something to eat."

The X posts of Fella Makafui blasting the fan are below:

Reactions to Fella Makafui blasting male fan

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kamalabdul123 commented:

"Fella, ignore them."

Omarkenye wrote:

"Perfect reply."

1harrismadeit said:

"I don't see any disrespect in my statement for you to respond with such a nasty comment. Fella, bankers get paid twice a month. I'm not one of those desperate X users you see. I'm not hungry. Honestly, I respected you!"

Fella Makafui suffers from a health issue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui suffered from a health issue that left her bedridden at her house on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

In a video, the award-winning actress was in distress as she spoke about her health problems and sought solutions to help her recover quickly.

Many fans took to social media to express concern over her emotional state and sympathise with Fella Makafui amid her struggles with her health state.

