Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Dickson Kwabena Osei: Details of Late Assembly Member’s Education, Career, and Personal Life Emerge
Celebrities

Dickson Kwabena Osei: Details of Late Assembly Member’s Education, Career, and Personal Life Emerge

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Dickson Kwabena Osei, the Assembly Member for Apetenyinase in Asante Akyem North, was found dead on January 7, 2026
  • Reports alleged that he took his own life, although the Ghana Police Service has yet to share formal details about the tragedy
  • After his death, more details about Kwabena Osei’s education, career, political history, and personal life have emerged online

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

More details about the life of the late Assembly Member for Apetenyinase, Dickson Kwabena Osei, have emerged online after his death.

Dickson Kwabena Osei, Apetenyinase, Asante Akyem North, Ghana Police Service, Dickson Kwabena Osei education, Dickson Kwabena Osei career, Dickson Kwabena Osei girlfriend, assembly member
More details about the life and career of the late Apetenyinase Assembly Member, Dickson Kwabena Osei emerge after his death. Image credit: Akoma879FM
Source: Facebook

Residents of Apetenyinase in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District of the Ashanti Region were thrown into mourning when reports of the assembly member’s death emerged.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Dickson Kwabena Osei was reportedly found lifeless in his room.

According to MyJoyOnline, residents who found the popular assembly member called the Ghana Police Service, and a team was dispatched to the community.

Read also

Young politician Dickson Kwabena Osei found dead in his home, community mourns

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Videos showed the aftermath of the tragedy as the late assembly member was carried out of his room by police, with some residents of the area weeping out of grief over the tragedy.

Below is a TikTok video showing the aftermath of Dickson Kwabena Osei’s death.

More details about Dickson Kwabena Osei emerge

After the young politician's death, more details about his professional and personal life have emerged on social media, including details about the final days of his life.

Dickson Kwabena Osei was elected to the Asante Akyem North Municipal Assembly for the first time during the December 2023 District Assembly elections.

According to reports, he secured a resounding victory in these elections and was one of the youngest people ever elected to the Assembly at the age of only 27.

The young politician, who was aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was immensely popular in the District and had been tipped as a future Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Read also

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy confirmed after Ayawaso East MP's passing

He recently acquired his graduate degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), as part of the class of 2024.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the late politician.

Dickson Kwabena Osei’s alleged last days

Following his death, Akoma FM in Kumasi spoke to a reporter in the community who shared details of Dickson Kwabena Osei’s alleged last days.

According to the reporter, Prince Kwaku Baah, his investigations found out that the Assembly Member had been telegraphing his action in recent days.

Baah stated that he had found out that the politician was dating a young woman with whom he was expecting a child in a few months.

The reporter alleged that on January 1, Dickson Kwabena Osei told some friends that they should take care of his girlfriend on his behalf when she delivers.

Prince Kwaku Baah also alleged that he had called some friends a day before his death and disclosed his plans to them.

Despite these findings, the reporter said none of the deceased politician’s friends could provide a reason that could motivate such an action.

Read also

Karma President's old prophecy on Naser Toure's death causes stir, video trends

The reporter also said a financial or debt motive could be ruled out as the late assembly member had both his mother and brother abroad and lived in a home built by them.

The Facebook post with details of the Apetenyinase assembly member’s final days is below.

Mawutor Kwame Dedey, UG Medical student dies, Legon medical student dead, University of Ghana, Medical school, Legon student dies
University of Ghana medical student Mawutor Kwame Dedey reportedly dies. Image credit: @hypemaster
Source: Instagram

Legon medical student passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Level 300 student of the University of Ghana had passed away in heartbreaking circumstances.

Mawutor Kwame Dedey, who battled with his mental health, was confirmed dead by his family in a statement on November 17, 2025.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Billy bob thornton Richest pastors Cindy fitzgibbon Technical schools in ghana Vodafone ghana