Dickson Kwabena Osei, the Assembly Member for Apetenyinase in Asante Akyem North, was found dead on January 7, 2026

Reports alleged that he took his own life, although the Ghana Police Service has yet to share formal details about the tragedy

After his death, more details about Kwabena Osei’s education, career, political history, and personal life have emerged online

More details about the life of the late Assembly Member for Apetenyinase, Dickson Kwabena Osei, have emerged online after his death.

Residents of Apetenyinase in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District of the Ashanti Region were thrown into mourning when reports of the assembly member’s death emerged.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Dickson Kwabena Osei was reportedly found lifeless in his room.

According to MyJoyOnline, residents who found the popular assembly member called the Ghana Police Service, and a team was dispatched to the community.

Videos showed the aftermath of the tragedy as the late assembly member was carried out of his room by police, with some residents of the area weeping out of grief over the tragedy.

Below is a TikTok video showing the aftermath of Dickson Kwabena Osei’s death.

More details about Dickson Kwabena Osei emerge

After the young politician's death, more details about his professional and personal life have emerged on social media, including details about the final days of his life.

Dickson Kwabena Osei was elected to the Asante Akyem North Municipal Assembly for the first time during the December 2023 District Assembly elections.

According to reports, he secured a resounding victory in these elections and was one of the youngest people ever elected to the Assembly at the age of only 27.

The young politician, who was aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was immensely popular in the District and had been tipped as a future Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He recently acquired his graduate degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), as part of the class of 2024.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the late politician.

Dickson Kwabena Osei’s alleged last days

Following his death, Akoma FM in Kumasi spoke to a reporter in the community who shared details of Dickson Kwabena Osei’s alleged last days.

According to the reporter, Prince Kwaku Baah, his investigations found out that the Assembly Member had been telegraphing his action in recent days.

Baah stated that he had found out that the politician was dating a young woman with whom he was expecting a child in a few months.

The reporter alleged that on January 1, Dickson Kwabena Osei told some friends that they should take care of his girlfriend on his behalf when she delivers.

Prince Kwaku Baah also alleged that he had called some friends a day before his death and disclosed his plans to them.

Despite these findings, the reporter said none of the deceased politician’s friends could provide a reason that could motivate such an action.

The reporter also said a financial or debt motive could be ruled out as the late assembly member had both his mother and brother abroad and lived in a home built by them.

The Facebook post with details of the Apetenyinase assembly member’s final days is below.

