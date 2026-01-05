The burial service for the late Naser Toure Mahama was held at the National Mosque in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2025

A video showing the exact location of the late Ayawaso East MP's burial site has surfaced after the solemn event

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the late Naser Toure Mahama following his burial service

The final resting place for the late Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama has emerged after his burial service in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Late Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama's final resting place emerges after his burial on Monday, January 5, 2026. Photo source: TV3 Ghana, Parliament of Ghana

Naser Toure died from a short illness at 60 on Sunday, January 4, 2026, with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso North constituency, Yussif Jajah, announcing the tragic news to the public.

The deceased, who had been the Ayawaso East MP since winning the 2012 general elections, reportedly died while on admission for medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Following his demise, NDC party members and sympathisers visited the late Ayawaso East MP's residence to commiserate with his grieving family.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the Parliament of Ghana eulogised the late Naser and extended their condolences to his loved ones.

On Monday, January 5, 2025, the burial service for the late Naser Toure was held at the National Mosque in Kawukudi, Accra.

The late Ayawaso East MP's family and colleagues in parliament, including Sam George, Patrick Yaw Boamah, John Dumelo, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, and others, attended the solemn event.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, offered the final Janāzah prayers for the deceased MP at the service in accordance with the Islamic customs.

The Facebook video of Ayawaso North MP Yussif Jajah speaking about Mahama Naser Toure's death is below:

Naser's final resting place emerges after burial

Hours after his burial service, renowned Islamic scholar and broadcast journalist Mallam Fary took to his official TikTok page to share footage of the late Naser's resting place in the Madina cemetery after his burial service.

The video showed the late four-time Ayawaso East MP buried in a simple grave with no tombstone or any landmark to identify his resting place.

President John Mahama gets emotional during a visit to the residence of the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo source: @the1957news/X & UGC

The journalist, known for his religious programmes on the Accra-based broadcast station Baina TV, shared a few words as he filmed the burial site.

Mallam Fary also shared a video of the moment the mortal remains of the late Naser were placed inside his grave.

The TikTok videos of the late Naser Toure Mahama's final resting place are below:

Ghanaians mourn Naser Toure Mahama's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sukoon Sutura commented:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, known and unknown, and grant him jannatul firdaus without hisab Aamen thuma Aamen."

Queenkinaat wrote:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and grant him Jannah."

Naa Gbewaa Kalugue said:

"Allahu Akbar 🙏🙏🙏. This is the beauty of Islam. May jannah be his resting place."

Naser's son mourns late father's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naser's son mourned his sudden demise at his father's burial service on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a viral video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son broke down in tears as he saw the body of his late father at the solemn event.

The video of Naser's son grieving over his father's loss triggered emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

