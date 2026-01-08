Dickson Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for the Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District, has reportedly been found dead at his home

Dickson Kwabena Osei, the Assembly Member for the Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District, has reportedly passed away.

The Assembly Member for Apetenyinase in the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Dickson Kwabena Osei, is found dead on January 7, 2025.

Myjoyonline reports that the prominent Assemblyman was found dead at his home in Apetenyinase, Agogo, in the Ashanti Region.

Per the reports, the young and rising politician was found hanging in his room at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7. Myjoyline reports he was suspected of having taken his own life.

Residents who found the politician in his room alerted the Ghana Police Service, and a team was promptly dispatched to his home. Officers secured the area and transported the assembly member’s body to the morgue after carrying out their preliminary investigations.

Residents of Apetenyinase and its surrounding communities were thrown into mourning following the tragedy.

A video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the aftermath of the tragedy, with personnel of the Ghana Police Service transporting the late politician’s remains out of his home.

Some residents were also seen weeping over the sad demise of their beloved assembly member.

The TikTok video is below.

More about Dickson Kwabena Osei

The late politician served as the assembly member for Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District of the Ashanti Region.

He was loved in the community for his proactive leadership, frequently organising clean-up exercises and other programs aimed at keeping the community clean.

Per checks carried out by YEN.com.gh, the late politician was a recent graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Below is a Facebook post of Dickson Kwabena Osei speaking about his work for the people of Apetenyinase before his death.

Reactions to Dickson Kwabena Osei’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of the Apetenyinase Assembly member, Dickson Kwabena Osei.

Royal Blue 💙 said:

"Sometimes it's good to talk to others just to be free from depression, hmmmm."

Dj williez(God is Alive🙏) wrote:

"Oh, Kwabena, you disappointed us 💔 😭."

Stellabee commented:

"Sometimes when you talk about your issues, people look down on you, spread it around. And that is really painful. GOD heal us from depression."

reegilina said:

"That is why me I talk oooo."

user6946960683504 wrote:

"Just listen to people without judgment."

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, passes away on Sunday, January 4.

Ayawaso East MP Naser Mahama passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Ghanaian politician, Naser Toure Mahama, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East, popularly known as Mac Naza, passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a period of illness. He was 60.

In line with Islamic tradition, the late politician was buried in a solemn ceremony at the Kawukudi Mosque in Accra on January 5.

