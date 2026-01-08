Asante Akyem North Assembly Member Found Dead in His Room at Agogo
- Dickson Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for the Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District, has reportedly been found dead at his home
- The young and promising politician was found dead in his room in Apetenyinase in the evening of January 7, 2025, with multiple reports alleging he may have taken his own life
- The death of the young politician, a recent UPSA graduate known for his proactive leadership, has left residents of Apetenyinase and surrounding areas in deep mourning
Dickson Kwabena Osei, the Assembly Member for the Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District, has reportedly passed away.
Myjoyonline reports that the prominent Assemblyman was found dead at his home in Apetenyinase, Agogo, in the Ashanti Region.
Per the reports, the young and rising politician was found hanging in his room at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7. Myjoyline reports he was suspected of having taken his own life.
Residents who found the politician in his room alerted the Ghana Police Service, and a team was promptly dispatched to his home. Officers secured the area and transported the assembly member’s body to the morgue after carrying out their preliminary investigations.
Residents of Apetenyinase and its surrounding communities were thrown into mourning following the tragedy.
A video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the aftermath of the tragedy, with personnel of the Ghana Police Service transporting the late politician’s remains out of his home.
Some residents were also seen weeping over the sad demise of their beloved assembly member.
The TikTok video is below.
More about Dickson Kwabena Osei
The late politician served as the assembly member for Apetenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipal District of the Ashanti Region.
He was loved in the community for his proactive leadership, frequently organising clean-up exercises and other programs aimed at keeping the community clean.
Per checks carried out by YEN.com.gh, the late politician was a recent graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
Below is a Facebook post of Dickson Kwabena Osei speaking about his work for the people of Apetenyinase before his death.
Reactions to Dickson Kwabena Osei’s death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of the Apetenyinase Assembly member, Dickson Kwabena Osei.
Royal Blue 💙 said:
"Sometimes it's good to talk to others just to be free from depression, hmmmm."
Dj williez(God is Alive🙏) wrote:
"Oh, Kwabena, you disappointed us 💔 😭."
Stellabee commented:
"Sometimes when you talk about your issues, people look down on you, spread it around. And that is really painful. GOD heal us from depression."
reegilina said:
"That is why me I talk oooo."
user6946960683504 wrote:
"Just listen to people without judgment."
Ayawaso East MP Naser Mahama passes away
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Ghanaian politician, Naser Toure Mahama, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East, popularly known as Mac Naza, passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a period of illness. He was 60.
In line with Islamic tradition, the late politician was buried in a solemn ceremony at the Kawukudi Mosque in Accra on January 5.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh