A September 2025 prophecy by controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, foretelling the death of a Ghanaian MP, has resurfaced on social media

The video has gone viral following the death of Naser Toure Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ayawaso East on January 4, 2026

Karma President's prophecy stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing doubts over his claim of possessing the gift of prophecy

Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President has stirred reactions on social media after an old prophecy he shared appeared to had been fulfilled.

Karma President's prophecy about Naser Toure Mahama's death surfaces and sparks debate online. Image credit: @karmapresident, NaserToureMahama/Facebook

On January 5, 2025, the TikTok account Sumsum Wiase shared a video of the powerful seer prophesying doom surrounding members of the Ghanaian parliament.

In the video, Karma President said that he had seen caskets surrounding several MPs and indicated that many of them were going to lose their lives in the coming months.

The video was originally recorded in September 14, 2025, according to a timestamp placed on it.

The prophet reshared it after the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness on January 4, 2026.

Naser Toure Mahama goes home

The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naser Toure Mahama was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections and once again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections with more than 70% of the vote.

After his death, he was buried in a solemn ceremony on January 5, 2025, at the Kawukudi Mosque Complex in Accra.

Naser Mahama's funeral was attended by several members of the political elite and colleague MPs including Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, Okaikoi North MP Patrick Yaw Boamah, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, Shai Osudoku MP Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and Adenta MP Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, among others.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, offered the final Janāzah prayers for the deceased MP at the service in accordance with the Islamic customs.

Reactions to Karma President's Naser Mahama prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Karma President's prophecy about Naser Toure Mahama's death.

nana 1 said:

"Hmmmm, I believe your words."

Asare Solomon wrote:

"Dabia adaka 😂, eyy."

Mavis💕🥰 commented:

"God bless you father."

Georgina Boampong said:

"They only see death, what if they are the ones ending them to prove their prophecies are powerful?"

Big daddy wrote:

"Are they humans than those who have been dying?"

