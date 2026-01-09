Stonebwoy has expanded beyond music by officially stepping into the agriculture sector with the launch of his rice brand

This new business venture falls in line with President John Dramani Mahama's plans to promote agriculture and support local food production in Ghana

Fans and industry stakeholders have praised the artist for diversifying his business interests and setting an example outside of entertainment

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has ventured into agriculture to expand his business empire.

The award-winning dancehall artiste and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, are also the brand ambassadors of the locally grown and produced Lilo Rice.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa promote their food brand Lilo Rice in Ghana. Photo credit: @drslouisa.

Stonebwoy launches Lilo Rice brand

Like Ghanaian actor and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, BET award-winner Stonebwoy has invested in agriculture as part of efforts to expand his conglomerate.

Stonebwoy, known for producing globally recognised hit songs, disclosed that he and his wife are co-founders of the Lilo Rice brand.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy travels abroad after stating that he is the co-founder of Lilo rice. Photo credit: @stonebwoy.

According to reports, the name “Lilo” was formed by combining the first two letters of the couple's names, Livingstone and Louisa, highlighting the brand’s family-centred identity.

Although the company was launched in 2022, the couple initially kept their ownership private, presenting themselves publicly only as brand ambassadors.

Stonebwoy features in Lilo Rice Ad

In a viral video, Stonebwoy and his adorable family appeared in the first commercial for Lilo Rice. The promotional campaign featured his wife and daughter in a light-hearted and heartwarming setting, reinforcing the brand’s family-oriented image and local roots.

The family praised the quality of the made-in-Ghana rice, emphasising its taste and nutritional benefits for healthy family meals.

Louisa Ansong attends Stonebwoy’s graduation

Dr Louisa Ansong turned heads at Stonebwoy’s graduation ceremony in an exquisite corseted kente gown.

The award-winning dental surgeon paired the outfit with elegant high heels and styled her children in matching designer outfits for the occasion, creating a buzz online with the viral family shoot.

The GIMPA graduate, Stonebwoy, looked stylish in a tailored-to-fit suit and matching brown leather shoes to complete his look.

Who is Stonebwoy?

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall performer Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, is well-known for his strong voice, upbeat live performances, and socially conscious music.

Stonebwoy has received numerous significant honours, such as VGMA Artiste of the Year (2015 and 2024) and BET Best International Act (2015).

Additionally, he has won several VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year awards. In addition to his music, Stonebwoy is respected for his commercial endeavours, philanthropy, and contribution to the global promotion of African culture.

Stonebwoy says he has no industry friends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afro-dancehall performer Stonebwoy spoke openly about his personal life, revealing he doesn’t consider anyone in the entertainment industry a true friend.

He explained that his experiences in showbiz have made him more cautious about relationships and trust.

