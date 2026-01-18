Actor Sargent Dee has resurfaced in a reflective TikTok video singing Shatta Wale's song

Fans shared mixed reactions, reminiscing about his past roles and speculating on his current situation

Sargeant Dee, known for Cantata, has remained largely absent from the screen since his political campaign in 2024

Ghanaian actor and comedian Sargeant Dee, known in private life as Reindorf Doe, has resurfaced after a long time off the screens.

In his latest video, Sergeant Dee, one of the stars of GTV's Cantata series, has been spotted spending some time in reflection.

Cantata actor Sargent Dee resurfaces in new video, singing Shatta Wale's song. Photo source: @sargentdee2

The clip shared on his TikTok page, Sargent Dee 2, showed the comic actor sitting beside an unplastered wall.

With a full-grown beard, he listened to Shatta Wale's Grammy-considered Street Crown song and sang along, making facial gestures.

Midway through the video, he put on a black fedora hat and continued singing and gesturing.

While he did not say anything apart from singing, he looked different from how he used to be and seemed to have lost some weight.

Watch the TikTok video below

Who is Sargent Dee?

Sargent Dee was one of the regular faces on GTV in the early to mid-2000s, because of his role in the popular Cantata series alongside Abena Achiaa Julie Juu, Efo Sagaribiwe, Punani and Smash, among others.

On the back of his Cantata performances, he got the chance to feature in some movies including, Atta Mortuary Man, Agya Koo Gbengbentus, and many others.

For a long time, he has not a regular face on our screens. His most recent media appearance was in 2024, when he joined other actors and entertainers to campaign for John Mahama and the NDC to win the general elections.

Watch a YouTube video of Sargent Dee's political activities below:

Reactions to Sargent Dee's latest video

The video of Sargent Dee has sparked mixed reactions among his followers. While some reminisced about his roles in Cantata, others encouraged him about life. There were also those who assumed the actor was going through hard times and shared their thoughts. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

MR ANSAH said:

"NDC has disappointed him 😁😁."

Simber Madridista ✨🔥 said:

"Hmmm life, last two years I saw him at art center he was living in a good life and what happened now?"

Godfred🇬🇭🇨🇦🦅 󱢏 said:

"Nobody should insult him, during his time there was nothing like social media to make him popular in the world 🌍 He made my childhood awesome ♥️🥰🥰🥰love you uncle."

kwesi xo said:

"I was in class 4/5 when my mom handed me over to this man & pleaded with him to let me sit on his lap in a troski. Immediately my mom left. This man removed from his lap onto next seat & i paid the troski with my lunch money..3kom di me wor school that day eh😭💔🤣🤣 Zamrama line station."

Gray the Ariel said:

'Sarge, kindly start making skits gets someone who will help you do the camera work I promise you will get back on your feet I love you sir, you have made me laugh and wee-wee before I trust your abilities"

blackstonevyper1 said:

"Sometimes if I see some of you people comments it baffles me. So if he is your uncle, brother or father will comment like this and who says he is not ok. Gyimiiiii no y3 plenty Ghanaians."

benwealth 360 said:

"Hmm the life of a man is always silent and secret battle. God knows He will see you through man.. ❤️."

Tigo 'honey kuchikuchi' advert actor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another ace actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah had resurfaced in public for the first time after his long hiatus from the movie industry.

In a viral photo, the movie star and filmmaker showed off his physical makeover after many years living in the US.

His latest public appearance has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

