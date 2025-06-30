King Paluta lost his cool with a female fan while on stage at an all-white boat party in London on Saturday, June 28, 2025

The popular musician lashed out and hurled insults at the woman after she made some complaints about his performance

The incident between King Paluta and the female fan triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and rapper Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, has courted controversy following a heated exchange during a musical performance at an event in London.

King Paluta loses his cool and lashes out at a female fan during his musical performance in London. Photo source: @sandybest200, @kingpaluta_music

Source: TikTok

The For The Popping hit-maker was booked as a high-profile performer at an all-white boat party on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Numerous UK-based Ghanaian TikTok personalities, including Trouble Man Carlos, attended the private event.

King Paluta lashes out at female fan

King Paluta's performance at the all-white boat party in London took an unexpected twist when the rapper lashed out at a female guest mid-performance.

According to eyewitness accounts, the event attendee appeared visibly uninterested in the musician's performance and allegedly signalled for him to end his set prematurely and exit the stage.

The female fan's gesture did not go down well with King Paluta, who paused his performance to express his dissatisfaction.

In a video shared by popular social media personality Sandy Best on TikTok, the 2025 TGMA Most Popular Song award winner was spotted unleashing a flurry of insults at the female fan, which stirred mixed reactions from the crowd.

King Paluta performs in front of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chairman Wontumi at an NPP campaign event. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Source: TikTok

Despite the efforts of other event attendees, the musician, who was still offended by the guest's remarks, continued to hurl insults at her before resuming his performance.

The incident involving King Paluta and the female fan sparked a major debate online, with fans divided over whether his outburst was justified or unprofessional.

King Paluta misses Oyibi show

The incident comes months after the Aseda hitmaker received backlash from the youth in Oyibi following a missed performance at Lochers Lounge in November 2024.

According to reports, a large crowd had trooped to the lounge in anticipation of the musician's arrival, but he failed to show up. Some fans expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media, while others even rained curses on him.

King Paluta later rendered a public apology to the disappointed fans and explained that he could not perform at the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

Below is the video of the Aseda hit-maker lashing out at a female fan during his musical performance in London:

Paluta's incident with female fan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Babyserwaahhhh commented:

"That was so unprofessional of him."

Kofi wrote:

"Lol, King Paluta now insulting fans. Inasmuch as he’s hurt by their actions, it’s so unprofessional."

agyeiwaaofficial said:

"Good. The aunties in the UK who think they’re still young have no respect for anyone."

Ernest Aipy commented:

"If this guy stays in Stonebwoy's shoe just for one day dier, he will give up on music ooo😂😂😂."

Bel wrote:

"Those insults were totally unnecessary and disrespectful."

Fan injures Black Sherif during stage performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a fan injured Black Sherif during his performance on stage on June 14, 2025.

The fan bypassed security while the Second Sermon hit-maker was on stage at the University of Ghana's Diaspora Dome.

Following a brief scuffle between the fan and the security team, Black Sherif shared that he had been cut on his lips.

