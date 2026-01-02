Award-winning Ghanaian musician King Paluta has disclosed that he spends GH¢50,000 daily in a trending interview

The Kumasi-based rapper gave a breakdown of his daily expenses in an interview with a popular blogger, which has gone viral online

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's new video, which has sparked debate about his networth

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, has opened up about his lifestyle in a viral video.

He shared detailed insights into his daily expenses, including how much he invests to remain one of the most sought-after musicians in Ghana.

King Paluta says he spends over GH¢50,000 daily. Photo credit: @kingpaluta.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta says he spends GH¢50,000 daily

Makoma hitmaker King Paluta revealed that he sometimes spends GH¢50,000 a day to promote his music career.

The rapper and singer stated in an exclusive interview with entertainment journalist Zionfelix that, although he is based in Kumasi, his job frequently requires travel to Accra and other parts of the country, significantly increasing his daily expenses.

King Paluta explained that his busiest days are packed with studio sessions, music video shoots, hotel stays, transportation, and other logistics for brand promotion.

"There are days I spend more than GH¢50,000,” he said, noting that such amounts are typical when he has tight schedules involving travel, lodging, and production costs. I invest heavily in my music because that’s what brings the money," he stated confidently.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as King Paluta announces GH¢50,000 daily expenses

In a bold remark, the artiste added that spending GH¢50,000 is no longer a big deal for him, describing the amount as "regular money, a comment that has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some fans praised his work ethic and commitment to reinvesting in his career, others expressed shock at the financial demands of maintaining a successful music brand in Ghana.

The Instagram video is below:

aaa.amoah stated:

"Humble yourself before the lord,and he will lift you up."

_i.hate.ig stated:

"The “k” nu your colleagues dey talk aa edey bee you eh?😂😒."

benjaminbuabin stated:

"Did you guys hear him saying when travelling. How much is the plane ticket."

seams_classics stated:

"But that’s not on a normal day o … that’s on a video shoot day or something."

Nanaamaelikplim stated:

"Someone said 5k a day...we dragged her including her generation.....😂😂😂😂😂😂this one is beyond control."

mrrcarl_ stated:

"Don’t angry me 😒."

_litigee4404 stated:

"Where is Afia Nyansh 😂😂."

King Paluta poses with his team after winning big at the 2024 TGMA awards. Photo credit: @kingpaluta.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta breaks silence after London Incident

King Paluta also addressed the All-White Boat Party incident that occurred in London in June 2025.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards’ Best New Artist and Best Hiplife Song winner came under criticism after allegedly insulting a fan over her fake hairstyle, directed at his wife.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the Kumasi-based rapper admitted that his actions were wrong and stated he would never encourage his child to behave in such a manner.

King Paluta explained that while respected individuals bow to him, the woman’s bad fashion sense provoked him to a breaking point.

The Instagram video is below:

Lady speaks after King Paluta's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Ghanaian lady who spoke out after King Paluta insulted her in a viral video.

The UK-based woman made several accusations regarding the musician's rude behaviour before the event in a video.

The woman's remarks coincide with Ghanaians publicly criticising King Paluta on social media for the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh