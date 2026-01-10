Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's son, Nkanu, tragically lost his life after alleged medical negligence at Euracare Hospital

Family sought urgent care for son but faced critical issues during scheduled procedures

Chimamanda condemns negligence, highlighting failures in monitoring and care at the hospital

Renowned Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, lost one of their 21-month-old twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, after a short illness.

The author shared details on what happened before the little boy was declared dead by doctors.

Chimamanda Adichie recounts what led to her son's demise on January 6, 2026 Photo credit: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

In an Instagram post, renowned journalist Seun Oloketuyi shared a write-up by Chimamanda, sharing what happened and how the negligence of some health workers played a role in her son's demise.

Chimamanda said they came to Nigeria for Christmas and noticed their late son had what they thought was just a cold. However, it later turned out to be an infection which got him admitted. They were initially at the Atlantis hospital but were referred to Euracare Hospital.

She insisted that her son would have been alive but for an incident at Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026.

They had scheduled him to travel to the US on January 7, 2026, to be attended to by a team at Johns Hopkins. She narrated that the team at Hopkins requested a lumbar puncture test and an MRI.

"The Nigerian team had also decided to put in a 'central line' (used to administer IV medications) in preparation for Nkanu's flight. Atlantis hospital referred us to Euracare Hospital, which was said to be the best place to have the procedures done."

When they got to Euracare Hospital, they were informed that Nkanu would be sedated so he would not move during the MRI and the 'central line' procedure.

Chimamanda Adichie said she noticed people rushing into the theatre and immediately knew there was something wrong.

"A short time later, Dr M came out and told me Nkanu had been given too much propofol by the anesthesiologist, had become unresponsive and was quickly resuscitated. But suddenly Nkanu was on a ventilator, he was intubated and placed in the ICU. The next thing I heard was that he had seizures. Cardiac arrest. All these had never happened before. Some hours later, Nkanu was gone."

"It turns out that Nkanu was never monitored after being given too much propofol. The anesthesiologist had just casually carried Nkanu on his shoulder to the theatre, so nobody knows when exactly Nkanu became unresponsive."

Chimamanda blamed the anesthesiologist at Euracare Hospital for her son's death.

"The anesthesiologist was CRIMINALLY negligent. He was fatally casual and careless with the precious life of a child. No proper protocol was followed. We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day. We came to conduct basic procedures. And suddenly, our beautiful little boy was gone forever."

