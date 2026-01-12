Ghanaians are mourning after fashion designer, digital creator and makeup artist Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft reportedly passed away

She was the founder of the bespoke fashion brand Akosua Made Me, and a member of the ICGC Zoe Temple's Creative Arts Ministry

Tributes poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans, who remembered Akosua Frimpong as a respectful, nurturing, and talented woman

Ghanaians on social media were thrown into mourning after popular fashion designer, makeup artist, content creator, and online vendor, Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft, was reported to have passed away.

The tragic news of Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s passing was shared in an Instagram video by Rudolf Amo-Asare, also known as Rudy Sparkles, on January 9, 2026.

Rudolph, the director of the Creative Arts Ministry of the ICGC Zoe Temple in Tema, shared a video of the deceased, who was a member of his troupe, praising him over his skills as a director.

He noted in his caption that she had sadly passed away, although he shared no details of the day she died or the cause or manner of her death.

“Good people, they say, don’t live long. Rest well, Akosua. You were one person that really showed me respect in all areas. 💔💔💔💔😭,” he wrote.

The news of Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s death stirred sadness on social media, with many netizens sharing fond memories of the deceased.

Below is the Instagram video announcing the fashion designer’s death.

All about Akosua Akoto Frimpong

Akosua Akoto Frimpong was the founder of the fashion brand Akosua Made Me, which produced bespoke dresses and clothes for both males and females.

With close to 5,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook, she built a loyal clientele who patronised her brand and often praised her work on social media.

Akosua was a graduate of Abuakwa State College and the Narh-Bita College of Allied Sciences, which led her to describe herself as a ‘creative medic’.

She was married to businessman Joe Degraft-Yeboah, the Managing Partner at the cargo and freight company Greenvine, with whom she had one child.

Below is an Instagram video of Akosua Made Me shared before her death.

Reactions to Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Akosua Akoto Frimpong.

sarfoaa_x said:

"I remember this day like it was just yesterday!!! Keep resting, Akosua💔🕊️."

rikus_eric wrote:

"Akosua, you made creative arts our home, you were a mother and a sister to us all. You will forever be missed. Rest well Linda."

cosbysfitzone commented:

"May her soul rest in God’s perfect peace 🙏🏾😔😔💐💐💐💐."

icgc_convenant:

"What a loss!! May your beautiful soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord. Praying for God's comfort for you and the family 🙏🏿."

