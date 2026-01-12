Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Celebrities

Popular Ghanaian Fashion Designer and Makeup Artist Akosua Akoto Frimpong Passes Away

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Ghanaians are mourning after fashion designer, digital creator and makeup artist Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft reportedly passed away
  • She was the founder of the bespoke fashion brand Akosua Made Me, and a member of the ICGC Zoe Temple's Creative Arts Ministry
  • Tributes poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans, who remembered Akosua Frimpong as a respectful, nurturing, and talented woman

Ghanaians on social media were thrown into mourning after popular fashion designer, makeup artist, content creator, and online vendor, Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft, was reported to have passed away.

Akosua Akoto Frimpong, fashion designer Ghana, deceased Ghanaian celebrities, Akosua Made Me, ICGC Zoe Temple, creative arts ministry, popular Ghanaian makeup artist
Ghanaian fashion designer and business owner Akosua Akoto Frimpong reportedly passes away in January 2026. Image credit: AkosuaAkotoFrimpong
Source: Facebook

The tragic news of Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s passing was shared in an Instagram video by Rudolf Amo-Asare, also known as Rudy Sparkles, on January 9, 2026.

Rudolph, the director of the Creative Arts Ministry of the ICGC Zoe Temple in Tema, shared a video of the deceased, who was a member of his troupe, praising him over his skills as a director.

He noted in his caption that she had sadly passed away, although he shared no details of the day she died or the cause or manner of her death.

“Good people, they say, don’t live long. Rest well, Akosua. You were one person that really showed me respect in all areas. 💔💔💔💔😭,” he wrote.

The news of Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s death stirred sadness on social media, with many netizens sharing fond memories of the deceased.

Below is the Instagram video announcing the fashion designer’s death.

All about Akosua Akoto Frimpong

Akosua Akoto Frimpong was the founder of the fashion brand Akosua Made Me, which produced bespoke dresses and clothes for both males and females.

With close to 5,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook, she built a loyal clientele who patronised her brand and often praised her work on social media.

Akosua was a graduate of Abuakwa State College and the Narh-Bita College of Allied Sciences, which led her to describe herself as a ‘creative medic’.

She was married to businessman Joe Degraft-Yeboah, the Managing Partner at the cargo and freight company Greenvine, with whom she had one child.

Below is an Instagram video of Akosua Made Me shared before her death.

Reactions to Akosua Akoto Frimpong’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Akosua Akoto Frimpong.

sarfoaa_x said:

"I remember this day like it was just yesterday!!! Keep resting, Akosua💔🕊️."

rikus_eric wrote:

"Akosua, you made creative arts our home, you were a mother and a sister to us all. You will forever be missed. Rest well Linda."

cosbysfitzone commented:

"May her soul rest in God’s perfect peace 🙏🏾😔😔💐💐💐💐."

icgc_convenant:

"What a loss!! May your beautiful soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord. Praying for God's comfort for you and the family 🙏🏿."
The late Akosua Akoto Frimpong is the CEO of the design brand Akosua Made Me and a graduate of the Narh-Bita College of Allied Sciences. Image credit: AkosuaAkotoFrimpong
The late Akosua Akoto Frimpong is the CEO of the design brand Akosua Made Me and a graduate of the Narh-Bita College of Allied Sciences. Image credit: AkosuaAkotoFrimpong
Source: Facebook

Ghanaian content creator Landlord passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Amsterdam-based Ghanaian TikToker Landlord had been found dead in his room in the Dutch city.

News of the content creator's death was announced during a livestream hosted by fellow TikToker Ashanti Queen on December 17, 2025.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

