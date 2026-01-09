Ralph St. Williams, in his quest to contribute to nation-building, turned his attention to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Dua h

Outspoken Ghanaian social commentator Ralph St. Williams triggered reactions online following his latest act.

This follows his attempt to enter the Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road, hoping to speak with the founder of Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

A video he posted on his Facebook page on Friday, January 9, showed him arriving at the front of the auditorium, greeting a security guard on duty, and asking if it was possible to be allowed inside.

The security guard politely explained that entry was not possible because construction work was ongoing at the premises.

It was at that moment that Ralph began to engage the security guard, asking why such a large parcel of land was not being used to set up a company.

He suggested that some church members attending the place were actually praying for jobs, and wondered how impactful the space would have been if it had been used as a factory.

At this point, the security guard stated that he was aware of plans to set up factories on the land.

The conversation ended with Ralph stating that his reason for wanting to see Prophet Adom Kyei Duah was to appeal for the creation of a pathway to ease traffic congestion during church services at the auditorium.

As Ralph left, he emphasised that his visit was not intended to create confusion but to play his part in nation-building.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ralph’s actions

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on the video.

With All Due Respect Fans stated:

"You're making a lot of sense... Keep up the good work, comrade."

Jamin Cole reacted:

"Even after learning that factories are being built on the site, you still find a reason to ask why factories were not built before the church. Why haven’t you built your factory too?"

Pious D. Serwonu commented:

"The level of entitlement it takes for a person to insist that a church invests in companies or industrialization instead of expanding in line with its own mission. If you don't agree with the mission of the church, you should not decide how its money is used! Simple. Raise your money and start your companies."

Kporwodu Kwashie Gershon opined:

"Are you the one going to teach the voice of God what to do? Please close up that chapter. Don’t go there."

Ralph St. Williams confronts NPP MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St. Williams confronted Nhyiaso MP Stephen Amoah alias Stica in a viral video.

A viral video showed the NPP MP being accused of not being effective in his role.

Ralph later took to TikTok to explain why he decided to call out Stephen Amoah publicly.

