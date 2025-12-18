Serwaa Amihere has stirred reactions on social media after she explained why she berated some Ghanaian bloggers who recorded her arrival at the Accra High Court on December 16, 2025

In an appearance on Angel FM on December 18, the GHOne TV presenter said that she was not comfortable with her celebrity status being dragged into her legal career

Serwaa urged bloggers to respect the professional environment of the courts, noting that her bosses were also uncomfortable with the cameras

Serwaa Amihere has stirred reactions on social media after blasting Ghanaian bloggers for recording her on her way to court.

The GhOne TV presenter, who recently passed the bar exams to become a full-fledged lawyer, is currently undergoing her pupillage to gain the necessary experience for the next stage of her career.

On December 16, 2025, she made an appearance at the Accra High Court for a legal proceeding.

Serwaa Amihere looked elegant in her lawyer's gown as she held her wig and documents in her arms, but appeared unhappy as she made her way to the courtroom due to a gaggle of bloggers recording her every move.

In a viral moment, Amihere chastised bloggers for invading her privacy, stirring mixed reactions on social media.

Serwaa Amihere explains displeasure at bloggers

On December 18, the media personality turned lawyer appeared on Angel FM in Accra and explained her anger at the bloggers during her High Court appearance.

She said that while she had no problem with being recorded, she was extremely uncomfortable with her fame or celebrity being dragged into her law career.

Serwaa Amihere explained that she was a pupil who was now learning her craft and did not want that much attention on her or her colleague lawyers.

She added that her bosses also did not want that attention on them and advised the bloggers to desist from recording her court appearances as if they were media appearances.

After a challenging journey, Serwaa Amihere graduated from the Ghana School of Law, Makoa, on Friday, October 10, 2025.

She was one of 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Serwaa Amihere begins law career

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere made her maiden appearance as a lawyer at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 22, 2025.

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV presenter appeared to be in a relaxed mood as she held some legal documents while making her way to the courtroom.

