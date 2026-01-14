A video showing the immaculate home of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family has surfaced online and drew admiration from Ghanaians

Blogger Chosen Yesuba shared the video shortly after Akosua Serwaa paid a highly publicised visit to the Parkoso residence on Monday, January 12, 2026

The visit followed Daddy Lumba’s death in July 2025 and a bitter legal battle in which the Kumasi High Court ruled that both women should be recognised as his wives

A video showing the exquisite home of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family has surfaced on social media and stirred admiration.

Footage of Daddy Lumba's maternal family house in Parkoso surfaces online. Image credit: DaddyLumbaDL, @chosenyesuba/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025.

After his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal wife.

Akosua Serwaa took the matter to the Kumasi High Court, arguing that she should be seen as the late musician’s sole legal wife due to their marriage under German civil law in December 2024.

The Kumasi High Court rejected her argument, ruling that both women should be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s wives.

Akosua Serwaa visits Daddy Lumba’s family home

After the court ruling and the subsequent failure of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family to secure an injunction against his funeral, the late legend was buried on Saturday, December 13.

Neither Akosua Serwaa, who was in Germany, nor members of the singer’s maternal family, who had disagreed with the decision to bury him without an autopsy, attended the funeral.

On Friday, January 9, Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana for her first visit since her late husband’s funeral.

She received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra and the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

On January 12, she visited the home of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family in Parkoso in the Ashanti Region.

Heartwarming videos from the visit showed Akosua Serwaa surrounded by the entire family, who reiterated their support for her as the only recognised spouse of Daddy Lumba.

The TikTok video is below.

Daddy Lumba’s maternal family home surfaces

After Akosua Serwaa’s visit, a video emerged that showed the house's complete exterior for the first time.

It depicted the house in its full glory, showing it looking immaculate and tidy and earning admiration from Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook video of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family home is below.

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni in court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa filed a motion at a Kumasi Court to be granted letters of administration to her late husband, Daddy Lumba’s estate.

According to reports, Odo Broni managed to block the move after filing a caveat to the motion, causing the judge to suspend Akosua Serwaa’s motion sine die.

The development followed a prolonged legal battle after Daddy Lumba’s death in July 2025, after which his first wife of over 30 years unsuccessfully sought sole recognition as his legal wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh