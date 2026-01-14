Ghanaian teenager Comfort Antwi, 16, sadly passed away after sustaining critical injuries in a fatal head-on collision in Charlotte, North Carolina

Police said the crash occurred on the morning of January 3, 2026, after the teen's Toyota Yaris veered off its lane onto the path of incoming traffic

After her death, loved ones launched a GoFundMe to support her family, highlighting her life as a student leader, church chorister, and aspiring ultrasound technician

Comfort Antwi, a Ghanaian teenager in the United States of America, died in a car accident on Saturday, January 3, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A 16-year-old Ghanaian based in the US, Charlotte Antwi, tragically passes away in a car accident. Image credit: JacquelineAmoah

The 16-year-old was driving a Toyota Yaris when she collided with a BMW X3 on a road in the 5800 block of West Sugar Creek Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

In their report, dated Friday, January 9, the CMPD said its officers were called to the scene of an accident in the morning of January 3.

"On Saturday, Jan. 3, at approximately 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 5800 block of West Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, officers located a damaged Toyota Yaris and BMW X3," the report said.

CMPD said based on its preliminary investigations, the Ghanaian teen was driving north when her vehicle unexpectedly veered to the left, which put her in the path of oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision with the BMW.

Officers of Charlotte Fire and MEDIC who responded to the scene transported both the Ghanaian and the driver of the BMW to a nearby hospital.

Antwi was reportedly in critical condition at the hospital and tragically succumbed to her injuries on Monday, January 5.

The accident is being investigated by detectives with CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit and the DWI Task Force.

Loved ones create GoFundMe for Comfort Antwi

In the wake of the tragedy, loved ones of the Antwi family in North Carolina organised a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help them in their time of need.

The fundraiser shared more details of the deceased, noting that she was a student at the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, where she served as a treasurer on the student council.

“Comfort was a selfless and compassionate person who always looked out for others, especially those who spent their lives caring for people around them. She had a genuine heart for service and dreamed of becoming an ultrasound technician,” the fundraiser said.

The Ghanaian attended the All Nations United Methodist Church, where she was a chorister. She is survived by her mother, Gifty Antwi, her father, and two brothers.

A Ghanaian woman based in the US, Gertrude Amaniampong, is found dead in her room on October 9, 2025. Photo credit: @jasper. Image source: X

