Akosua Serwaa has issued a press release a day after returning to Ghana from Germany on Friday, January 9, 2026

The eldest widow of the late Daddy Lumba sent an emotional message to her supporters and her family members

Akosua Serwaa's press release has triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Akosua Serwaa, the eldest widow of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence after returning to Ghana from Germany on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Akosua Serwaa breaks her silence after returning to Ghana on Friday, January 9, 2026. Photo source: Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The late musician's first wife received a rousing reception from her supporters, including media personalities Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, at the Kotoka International Airport after she touched down in Accra.

Former hiplife musician turned evangelist Papa Shee, businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), and some immediate family members of the late Daddy Lumba were present to welcome Akosua Serwaa following his arrival.

Her return to Ghana came almost a month after the burial service of her late husband at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, December 13, 2026, which she and other family members declined to attend over disputes over the funeral arrangements and widowhood rites.

However, Akosua Serwaa's three children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara, were present to bid farewell to their late father at the solemn event.

The YouTube video of Akosua Serwaa's return to Ghana from Germany is below:

Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after Ghana return

In a press release shared by blogger Big Scout Prempeh on his official Facebook page on Saturday, January 10, 2026, Akosua Serwaa reflected on her journey from Germany to Ghana.

Daddy Lumba's first widow expressed her gratitude to her supporters and the family of her late husband for the tremendous support she received from them after her flight landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Akosua Serwaa also thanked the airport authorities and the Ghana Police Service, who provided her security from the airport to Kenpong's residence in Accra.

Akosua Serwaa's press release after her return to Ghana is below:

Daddy Lumba's family dispute and court case

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance, which was also held on Saturday, August 30.

Amid the confusion, the late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

In her lawsuit, she asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

Old footage of the late singer Daddy Lumba's daughter, Charlyn Fosu, as a model abroad emerges. Photo source: @realdaddylumba, @aba.the.great

Source: Instagram

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa's press release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Honourable Bismark Kwartei Quartey commented:

"This time dier, the court case will be fire. I think she go bring the marriage certificate o. Charlie, waiting for part 2 of the court case."

VanKel Asante wrote:

"Obaa nyansafo). We love you too. God bless you Mama Akosua."

Yaa Mansa said:

"You deserve it. A virtuous woman indeed!"

Akosua Serwaa seen at Germany airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa was seen at the airport in Germany ahead of her trip to Ghana.

Videos showing the late Daddy Lumba's first widow with her luggage and saying goodbye to her family before boarding a plane emerged on social media.

Akosua Serwaa's appearance at the airport in Germany triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh