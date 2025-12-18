An old residence of Akosua Serwaa in Ghana has emerged on social media days after Daddy Lumba's burial service

In a video, Kumawood actor Kwame Borga and a Kumasi-based blogger toured Daddy Lumba's first widow's community

Footage of Akosua Serwaa's old residence has triggered mixed reactions from netizens on social media

The childhood residence of Akosua Serwaa, the first widow of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, in Kumasi has emerged amid her ongoing dispute with some members of her husband's family.

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance a month later (August 30).

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa, just like some immediate family members, also failed to attend Daddy Lumba's funeral service on Saturday, December 13, 2025, despite her three children showing up.

Akosua Serwaa's childhood home in Kumasi surfaces

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Kumasi-based blogger Plus 1 TV and Kumawood actor Kwame Borga visited Atimatim, the community Akosua Serwaa lived in when she was in Ghana.

During their tour of the community, the Kumawood actor showed the blogger Daddy Lumba's first wife's house, which was close to the roadside.

The video showed the entrance of the gated house, which had a container store in front. The walls and the gate appeared to have been repainted, with the cemented floors looking old and in need of renovation.

Kwame Borga also spoke about Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's past visits to the residence whenever they returned to Ghana together as a married couple.

The Kumawood actor also detailed the support the late singer received from his first widow throughout their long marriage. He also commended her for not attending Daddy Lumba's funeral.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa's childhood home in Kumasi is below:

Akosua Serwaa's childhood home stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naya Klassic / Apparel & Bags said:

"The 1996 house is still looking good. Wow."

3B3 FA commented:

"Hmm asem oh. Maa Akosua, God bless you 🙏."

Proudwombopener wrote:

"God of Akosua serwaa will speak o. It's just a matter of time."

Papa Shee shares update on Akosua's health

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee shared an update on Akosua Serwaa's health during an interview on Angel FM on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The controversial evangelist also responded to questions about the dispute between Daddy Lumba's first wife, her husband's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Odo Broni.

Papa Shee's update on Akosua Serwaa's health triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

