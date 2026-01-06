KNUST has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after its newly admitted students were welcomed to the school

A viral video making rounds captured a help team from the university at the Kotoka International Airport welcoming international students into the country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the initiative to ensure the safe transportation of students to campus

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has begun welcoming first-year students who successfully gained admission to the university.

In this vein, international students who will be studying at the university have begun arriving in the country.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @campushypecrew showed a delegation from the university at the Kotoka International Airport welcoming the students.

The individuals, wearing shirts with the inscription “KNUST Help Team,” were seen interacting with freshers and could be seen helping them with their luggage.

Some were also seen holding placards to help identify KNUST freshers arriving in the country.

The inscription on the placards read, “Are you a KNUST freshman? We are glad to be of assistance.”

The Help Team then ensured that the newly admitted students were safely transported to the main KNUST campus in Kumasi.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions and was captioned:

“The KNUST Help Team has been stationed at the airport and major bus terminals to warmly welcome freshers and ensure a smooth, safe arrival in Kumasi.”

Peeps commend KNUST

Social media users who reacted to the initiative praised the university for its efforts and commitment to ensuring that students arrive on campus safely. Others also sought to find out whether the university had made transportation arrangements for students from other parts of the country.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This is cool. Kudos to KNUST for coming up with this. It shows that the safety of students is their top priority. I want to ask about plans for others.”

RICH_LARRY stated:

“Make you take the people some go Circle na we all we be part of the school.”

Kekeli indicated:

“Na STC four yɛn ka hu bi anaaa?”

Kay wrote:

“It should have been the Kumasi airport if it was working internationally.”

Mikkyshark opined:

“Not all of them are international students, okay.”

