Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez was reported dead after a small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Paipa Airport in Tundama province on Saturday, January 10, 2026

His management confirmed the tragedy in an emotional statement, announcing that four members of his team and the pilot also died in the crash, while paying tribute to the late star

The tragedy stirred deeper emotions after reports resurfaced of Jiménez previously speaking about recurring dreams of dying in a plane crash, as fans mourned the loss of the música popular star

Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez has been reported dead after a plane crash in the country’s Tundama province.

Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez passes away in a plane crash in the Tundama province on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Image credit: YeisonJiménez

The Daily Mail reported that the popular musician and five others perished when the small aircraft they were in plunged to the ground shortly after takeoff from Paipa Airport on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The 34-year-old was reportedly travelling to Medellin for a performance when the tragedy occurred.

His management released a statement on Sunday, January 11, confirming the tragedy and added that four other members of his team died in the plane crash.

"With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez's organization and team deeply regret to announce his passing. Today we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands," the statement, signed by his legal representative and administrative manager, read in part.

"Yeison was traveling with members of his team, who also perished: Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín, and Weisman Mora, as well as Captain Fernando Torres. To their families, we send our deepest condolences, our unwavering support, and our prayers during this incredibly difficult time," it added.

Yeison Jiménez was a Colombian singer who was known for performing in the música popular genre. He had eight albums to his credit and had written over 70 songs, winning acclaim for repopularising the historic genre. Jiménez was the first música popular singer to sell out tickets for a solo show at the Movistar Arena of Bogotá in 2024.

Yeison Jiménez dreams about death

According to MailOnline, Yeison Jimenez spoke of dying in a plane crash before his tragic demise.

During a podcast interview, he stated that he often dreamed of dying in an airplane accident.

“I see it three times in my **** accident. I've never said this before, nobody knows. Three times, two dreams in Spain. The man shows me everything I had to do. Everything I had to do. I have a plane. I dreamt twice in Spain, on tour in Spain,” he said in the interview.

The news of the popular singer's death stirred sorrow on social media, both in Colombia and across the world.

