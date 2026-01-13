Florence Obinim and Akosua Serwaa were seen praying fervently after officially filing an appeal, placing her trust in God for a favourable outcome

In an emotional moment, she asked for divine guidance and strength, expressing hope that the truth would prevail

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa and Florence Obinim's video on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has officially revealed herself as a member of the Team Legal Wives group.

The wife of Bishop Obinim was spotted with Akosua Serwaa following the latter’s grand welcome to Ghana.

Florence Obinim prays for Akosua Serwaa as she takes Odo Broni to court. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Florence Obinim Prays for Akosua Serwaa

Gospel star Florence Obinim called on God for protection and divine justice for Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In a trending video, the preacher knelt and prayed for the 61-year-old mother of three, following her appeal to be declared the only legal wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

Florence Obinim drew attention during the solemn moment with her striking long-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup. She looked elegant in a black bodycon dress, styled with black beads that gave her a supermodel look.

Reactions as Florence Obinim prays for Akosua Serwaa

Frank Tawiah Tagoe

"Omg! Whats all this. She's enjoying ghana paaaa, when lumba was alive we didn't even know she was alive mpo eeeiiii."

Abdul Hakeem Sulleyman stated:

"Harikrishna worship in Ghana, we don die finish."

Maku Matey stated

"You see how Nayas is with Florence? That is the trait of Thursday borns,when people were mocking her,she stood with her.That is loyalty and not discriminative."

Agyaba Kofi Asare Opare stated:

"Settings for this GH ong. The being that God can't realised if He created her praying for the certificate bearer. Haaa! in Sark voice."

Maame Yeboah stated:

"Squad de33, some dey team legal wife."

Florence Obinim looks classy in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @florenceobinim.

Akosua Serwaa files case against Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, arrived in Ghana on January 2, 2026, following his viral funeral on December 13, 2025. She received a warm welcome from fans and admirers at Kotoka International Airport.

On Monday, January 12, Akosua Serwaa was seen at the Adum Court Complex in Kumasi, having travelled there a day earlier. She later visited her lawyer, William Kusi Esq. of Dominion Chambers, sparking rumours of legal proceedings.

Later that day, news of Akosua Serwaa’s appeal surfaced on social media. The documents, dated November 28, 2025 filed shortly after the court ruling requested that the Court of Appeal overturn Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur’s "flawed" decision.

Otumfuo's Nkosohene endorses Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa, who was seen at the residence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Nkosohene's house.

The first wife of the late Daddy Lumba knelt to thank him for accepting her invitation to have a private conversation with him.

Some social media users reacted to the video which bloggers posted on Facebook and Instagram.

