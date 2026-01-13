Abu Trica's sisters were present at the Gbese High Court to support their brother at his US extradition case hearing on January 13, 2026

In a video, the embattled businessman's siblings were emotional as they witnessed the current predicament of their brother at the premises

Footage of Abu Trica's sisters' emotional moment at the court premises has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The sisters of the embattled Swedru-based socialite and businessman Abu Trica were present at the Gbese High Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for their brother's second hearing in his US extradition case after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.

Abu Trica and his two suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were taken to court by security operatives for their legal battle.

The court presided over by Justice Bernice Ackon subsequently adjourned the case to February 7, 2026, for a ruling after the state filed to discontinue their case against the socialite's alleged accomplices.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica's sisters weep during court appearance

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the sisters of Abu were visibly emotional as the socialite and his alleged accomplices arrived at the Gbese High Court.

The embattled Swedru-based businessman's siblings broke down in tears and had to be consoled by their close associates as they saw him being escorted inside the court building for the beginning of his legal proceedings.

Footage of the emotional scenes at the court premises evoked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Abu Trica's partner speaks amid legal woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's partner spoke amid the socialite's legal woes after his arrest by both Ghanaian and US law enforcement authorities.

In a post, Queenie shared a positive message for her followers and prayed for God's blessings upon their lives and their personal endeavours.

Abu Trica's baby mama's post triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

