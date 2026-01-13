Abu Trica appeared at the Gbese High Court for legal proceedings regarding his possible extradition to the US to face trial for his alleged crimes

In a video, the Swedru-based businessman and his suspected accomplices were marched into the court building by heavily armed security officials

Abu Trica's second appearance at the Gbese High Court for his extradition hearing has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled Swedru-based businessman and socialite Abu Trica appeared at the Gbese High Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for his second hearing in his US extradition case after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.

Abu Trica makes an appearance at the Gbese High Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for his US extradition hearing without his face covered. Photo source: @ghbrain

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica appears in court for hearing

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Abu Trica appeared at the court with heavy security for his second extradition case hearing.

In a video shared by blogger GH Brain, the socialite, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, was in handcuffs as security operatives escorted him inside the court building.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica appears at the Gbese High Court on December 23, 2025, for his US extradition hearing. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @tednewsgh, @abutrica.9

Unlike his first court appearance, where he had his face covered to conceal his identity, Abu's face was fully shown.

He appeared to be worried as he was led inside with his suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, later reuniting with him in the court building.

The TikTok video of Abu Trica's second appearance in court for his US extradition hearing is below:

Abu Trica's court appearance stirs reactions

Update on Abu Trica's health problems emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an update on Abu Trica's health problems emerged days after a court ordered the state to transfer him to the hospital for medical treatment.

In a video, Blakk Rasta detailed that the socialite had a toothache and had already been discharged from the hospital after getting treatment.

The veteran broadcast journalist shared additional information regarding Abu Trica's court case.

