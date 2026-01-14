Esther Smith has shared a story of a recent flurry of threatening messages she received before her return to Ghana in December 2025

In a video, the gospel musician detailed how she relied on heavy security protection during her performance at the Alpha Hour event

Esther Smith's story about the alleged threats on her life has triggered concerns for her well-being from many Ghanaians on social media

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has opened up about some alleged threats she received from some individuals before her return to Ghana in December 2025.

On December 30, 2025, the founder and lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, held the highly attended Alpha Hour Convocation event at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Esther Smith, currently based abroad, was among a few gospel musicians who led worship in front of the large group of people who were present at the church event in Ghana.

The legendary gospel singer also performed at the Resurrection Power New Generation Church event on December 31, 2025, during her stay in the country.

The YouTube video of Esther Smith's performance at the 2025 Alpha Hour Convocation is below:

Esther Smith recounts threats before Ghana return

In an interview with PAAM TV UK on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Esther Smith shared that she received threatening messages from an individual concerning her life while she was preparing to travel to Ghana from the UK for the Alpha Hour event.

The veteran gospel singer noted that the individual behind the messages demanded €300k to abandon the alleged plot on her life.

She said:

"I know my management will not say it, but I will. Before my return to Ghana, someone sent me messages threatening to harm me and demanded €300,000 to spare my life."

Esther stated that she received protection from personnel in the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) during her appearance at the 2025 Alpha Hour Convocation event.

She noted that the individual, who had a Nigerian area code, informed her that he had been contracted by her enemies to harm her.

The gospel musician said the unknown individual also threatened to take over her YouTube channel, which her team initially decided against telling her to prevent her from getting distracted before her performance at the event in Ghana.

Esther added that she had also received numerous threats on her life from others in the past. She also appealed for prayers from her fans and loved ones amid the alleged threats.

The TikTok video of Esther Smith speaking about the alleged threats on her life is below:

Esther Smith's remarks on threats stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Beautiful Hearts Original / Women on Fire for God commented:

"The Lord will protect you always from all evil plans. Let the lord continue to fight for you. You are covered by the blood of Jesus."

Ern Ruthy wrote:

"Oh no."

My Redeemer said:

"You will not die."

Esther Smith receives criticisms over her properties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith received criticisms from a fan on social media for owning several properties despite advising people to live modest lives.

In response to the fan, the legendary gospel musician dismissed his claims, stating that she had a car and two houses she shared with her family.

Esther Smith's interaction with the fan on social media triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

