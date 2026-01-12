A young Ghanaian lady has set social media abuzz after opening up about her experience at her former church

This comes after she alleged that her pastor instructed her to jilt her boyfriend and marry his subordinate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have since shared varied opinions on the issue involving the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has gone viral after detailing events that led to her decision to stop attending a particular church in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, identified on TikTok as @vetters_beatrice, said the issues began when a junior pastor started scheduling meetings with her at unusual times.

She explained that it did not take long for the junior pastor to inform her of a so-called vision in which he was instructed to marry her, a request she rejected on the grounds that she was already in a relationship.

According to her, the situation escalated when the main pastor later asked whether she was in a relationship, to which she responded in the affirmative.

She claimed the main pastor then revealed a church policy requiring the pastor to approve members’ relationships and subsequently asked her to end her relationship with her boyfriend.

The lady alleged that the pastor went further to predict doom should she ignore the directive given to her.

In another video, the lady stated that she eventually decided to quit the church after discovering that the pastor was allegedly trying to swindling her mother under the guise of prophecy.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 1,000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens react to the young lady’s story

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady.

Mawate stated:

“I have a similar story years back. A pastor told me God said I was his wife. When I told my family, my uncle wanted to confront him and ask where he saw God to receive that information.”

Nana Sei opined:

“For me, I went there with a Benz and the pastor wanted me to date a girl related to him just because I used to change cars.”

Michael added:

“If that junior pastor happened to be rich, would you have said you already had someone? I’m just asking oo?”

K. O. Hansen | The Harbinger added:

“If you meet a man or woman, take them to your parents for approval. That matter no concern pastors. I speak as a pastor. Who marries who no dey concern we. Our duty is to teach people to grow in their walk with God and hear God for themselves, including who to marry.”

