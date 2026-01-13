Ghanaian actor, Nelson Mandela Jnr shared his last relationship advice on TikTok just three days before his passing

He emphasised respect, care, and consistency over attention-seeking gestures in building meaningful relationships

His words encouraged women to value themselves and seek partners who appreciate their vision, integrity, and purpose

Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr, who was recently found dead in Belgium, shared some of his final thoughts just three days before his passing.

On January 11, he posted a TikTok video from an auditorium where he spoke to adults about relationships, offering advice.

In the video, Mandela Jnr spoke directly and honestly, encouraging women to focus on what really matters in a partnership.

Nelson Mandela Jnr's last relationship advice

He reminded them that love and commitment cannot be forced or bought with attention alone.

“Respect him, support him when he is in need, and check on him daily,”

He said, stressing that care and consistency mean far more than fleeting gestures.

He also spoke about learning from experience, gently reminding viewers that one bad relationship does not define all men.

Every person knows the kind of partner they truly want, and meaningful relationships are built on trust, respect, and shared values.

Nelson Mandela Jnr went on to say,

“Before a person asks for your hand in marriage, they have seen something different and special in you.”

He highlighted that ambition, vision, and integrity are what truly attract a partner ready for commitment, not casual socialising or short-term attention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Nelson Mandela Jnr's relationship advice

His words struck a chord with fans, who have shared and reflected on the message since his passing.

In hindsight, the video feels like more than advice; it is a reminder to value yourself, to act with patience, and to look for relationships that are built on substance rather than appearances.

Though Nelson Mandela Jnr is no longer with us, his message lives on.

In a world that often focuses on quick thrills, his last TikTok reminds us that real love and commitment grow from respect, care, and a shared vision for the future.

Check out some comments from the TikTok video below:

BURNEX commented:

"Bro was here 48 hours ago💔 My Dad told me one day it’s either I bury you, you bury me, or they bury us simultaneously. May his soul RIP."

Qwinof Shatta movement commented:

"A person who posted just two days ago? 😳May death never be the reason why strangers will visit our page 🙏."

kweenherself1 commented:

"Mandela, I’ve been calling you, but you ain’t answering…I don’t want to believe the news😭😪we spoke just last week. This can’t be true!!! Oh God😭😭😭😭."

Junie_boy commented:

"What was the cause of his death? May his soul rest in peace. We all will go one day, but let's take care of ourselves well and love each other."

De rich mum commented:

"Nelson was on my livestream just this Sunday. OMG, hope it's not true."

Nelson Mandela Jnr's last Instagram post

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, Nelson Mandela Jnr’s last known public activity was captured in Belgium, showing him in Ghent just days before he passed.

The photo portrayed him in a calm and reflective state, offering a glimpse into his quiet moments abroad.

He was found dead on January 12, 2026, marking the end of a promising career in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

