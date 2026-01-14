Maame Ode’s widowhood rites video went viral, showing the deep emotional and cultural significance of traditional mourning ceremonies in Ghana

Maame Ode was known for being supportive of Akosua Serwaa, especially during the public discussions surrounding Daddy Lumba’s widows.

The video sparked reflection on the importance of widowhood rituals, reminding the public that these ceremonies were about respect, remembrance, and maintaining a connection to loved ones who had passed.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video of Maame Ode performing traditional widowhood rites following the death of her husband has surfaced online, capturing the attention of many Ghanaians.

Maame Ode’s widowhood rites video reminds fans of cultural practices. Image credit: Bawumia & americadream

Source: TikTok

Maame Ode is a popular Ghanaian traditional singer and performer, famous for her Nnwonkoro (traditional women's singing/dancing) and pioneering paid mourning services in Kumasi.

In the footage, she goes through the rituals with deep emotion, showing just how meaningful these ceremonies are in honouring a loved one.

Video of Maame Ode's widowhood rites surfaced

The old video has sparked conversations about respect, tradition, and the role of widowhood rites in Ghanaian culture.

The timing of the video is notable, as Akosua Serwaa, one of the wives of the late Highlife star Daddy Lumba, recently returned to Ghana from Germany.

Her arrival has been closely watched, with many supporters celebrating her return.

Maame Ode’s rituals serve as a reminder of the seriousness and emotional depth these ceremonies carry.

Watching her go through each step, many have reflected on what it means to honour a late spouse properly, especially when the public eye is on you.

She is known to have been very supportive of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in her legal battle with Odo Broni.

The sight of Maame Ode moving through the rites has also prompted discussions about how surviving spouses should approach these ceremonies.

In Ghanaian culture, widowhood rituals are more than tradition; they are a sign of respect, remembrance, and connection to the past.

As the public continues to follow Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni’s journey, the Maame Ode video offers perspective.

It shows that beyond headlines and court rulings, these rites are deeply personal and meaningful, serving as a bridge between those who remain and the loved ones they have lost.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Controversial singer Maame Ode releases a humorous shade song amid the ongoing Akosua Serwaa vs. Odo Broni court case. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @maameodetv

Source: TikTok

Maame Ode composed song for Lumba's wives

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Ode caused a stir on social media after dropping a new song, seemingly shading the ongoing courtroom drama involving the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

The late legend's two wives have been embroiled in a bitter legal drama since his death on July 26, 2025, with both laying claim to the title of being his legal spouse.

Maame Ode's song about the Lumba family drama stirred humorous reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her creativity and wit.

Source: YEN.com.gh