Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has launched his podcast with a controversial discussion centred on the late Daddy Lumba’s funeral brouhaha.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a trending video, he spoke about the grieving widows and the personalities who attended the legendary singer’s funeral.

Eddie Nartey blasts Akosua Serwaa for not attending Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

Eddie Nartey slams Akosua Serwaa on Instagram

Award-winning actor Eddie Nartey openly shared his views on issues that arose after the final funeral rites of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

He questioned whether the legal wife of the legendary musician needed an invitation to attend her husband’s burial.

Eddie Nartey’s remarks sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users discussing cultural norms, widowhood rites, and funeral traditions among various tribes in Ghana.

The Instagram video of Eddie Nartey blasting Akosua Serwaa is below:

Reactions as Eddie Nartey blasts Akosua Serwaa on Instagram

Some social media users have blasted Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey for allegedly accusing Akosua Serwaa wrongly in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amoanimaacharity commented:

"Please when your wife pass away, did you sit with family and discussed the date with them or the people who are not part of the family to set the Date. Please delete this before team legal wife sees this, we respect you so much thanks."

Kwame Nsah stated:

"Eddie ofain3, even in the Ga tradition when your husband passes away the family needs to come to the wife’s family with a drink to come tell of his death so basically inviting her(the wife) and her family to the funeral. I’m swiftly going to whisk you away from this conversation because I just turned off your mic, light and everything 😂 leave it be🙏🏽."

styles_n_smiles_parlour stated:

"Massa, please protect your brand and stay out of this. Do your research before you come out."

nana_akua_gh stated:

"She needs to be part of the decision makers, but was not allowed to … think before you spit."

shequeen_sparkling_star stated:

"If you dont know about culture, go home and ask your elders Sir cos you wont find the answers here. First ask yourself why they presented drinks to her, informed her of husband demise and invited her for the one week celebration which we all saw on the internet. That’s culture and that’s how it’s done. Same is done during funeral and that’s why the elders in the family are with her cos the right things weren’t done due to some people’s greed and eagerness to throw DL away."

_styledbyceci stated:

"The comments did not go his way 😂😂😂😂post this on TikTok and they would explain it to you more😂😂😂sometimes it’s better not to say anything oo😂😂😂."

amoanimaacharity stated:

"Yes she need to be invited. So far as they didn't discuss anything concerning the funeral she need an invitation , if they needed her there, they should have discuss the date with her."

Daddy Lumba's wives spotted at his one-week observance in Accra. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: UGC

Blogger talks about Daddy Lumba’s alleged school

Ghanaian media personality Nana Frimpong Ziega also weighed in on the ongoing conversation by speaking about a plush school allegedly owned by the late Daddy Lumba.

He listed several companies said to have been owned by the music icon, including others he reportedly co-owned with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

However, Nana Frimpong Ziega withheld the name and location of the school, stating that details would remain private until the legal battle surrounding the estate is resolved.

The Facebook post about the late Daddy Lumba's houses and companies is below:

Akosua Serwaa rocks made-in-Ghana sandals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa Fosuh was spotted at her late husband’s residence following his demise. The mother of three appeared visibly emotional as she was seen in the company of businessman Kennedy Agyapong.

Akosua Serwaa drew attention on Instagram with her simple, no-makeup look and locally made sandals.

Source: YEN.com.gh