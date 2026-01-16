The late Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa has returned to the village where she first crossed paths with highlife legend

The grieving widow was in the company of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh's closest friend Papa Shee who held her brown leather bag

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions online as Akosua Serwaa relives a life-changing moment from her past

The late legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has taken steps to relive the memories they shared together.

The 61-year-old, who recently returned to Ghana on January 12, 2026, visited a sacred place that holds great significance in her love story with the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

Akosua Serwaa visits the village where she met the late Daddy Lumba for the first time. Photo credit: @adumtv.

Akosua Serwaa visits place She Met Lumba

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh travelled to a remote area in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to visit the location where she first met the late Daddy Lumba. The grieving first wife received a heroic welcome from friends and family members as she walked through the semi-tarred street, accompanied by Papa Shee.

The late Daddy Lumba’s first wife looked simple yet classy in a black short-sleeved top and a matching long skirt. The fashion influencer styled her look with a black side bag to match her sandals, which revealed her red toenails.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at the place she met Daddy Lumba for the first time is below:

Reactions as Akosua Serwaa visits her village

Some social media users have reacted to a video of Akosua Serwaa at the village where she met the late Daddy Lumba for the first time. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee is below:

Akosua Serwaa weeps as Lumba’s song plays

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh showed how deeply she missed her late husband in a viral video.

The first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, who produced his debut album, couldn’t hold back her tears as his song Opono Hini Me played during her visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Nkosohene.

Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba before his demise in July 2025. Photo credit: @therealdaddylumba.

In the footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13, 2026, Akosua Serwaa looked visibly emotional as she reflected on the beautiful memories they shared. The mother of three wept uncontrollably in the presence of Papa Shee and other high-profile personalities.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa while listening to Daddy Lumba's song is below:

Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Paakoso chief requesting that the late Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin release his body. The chief’s spokesperson claimed that the royal family and Akosua Serwaa would organise a second funeral for the late singer.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions on Instagram.

