The first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, has evoked emotions after performing one of his songs, following her absence from his funeral.

The celebrity mother of three was spotted with Ghanaian footballer Afriyie Aquah's ex-wife in a viral video.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, sings one of her late husband's popular tunes Fakye in a viral video. Photo credit: @mandyoutlet.

Akosua Serwaa sings Daddy Lumba's 'Fakye'

Akosua Serwaa has garnered admiration as she passionately sang her late husband Charles Kwadwo Fosu’s (better known as Daddy Lumba) song about forgiveness in a viral video.

The grieving first wife, who refused to perform the widowhood rites on December 13, 2025, during her late husband's funeral at Heroes Park, wore a two-piece black ensemble during her brief stay in Ghana.

Calvin Fosuh's mother showcased her singing talent after releasing one of the late legendary singer’s most popular albums.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa cruising with Mandy Agyapong in Ghana is below:

Reactions as Akosua sings Daddy Lumba's Fakye

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of the late Daddy Lumba's grieving first wife, who was seen singing his viral song about forgiveness while in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Hamza Mohammed commented:

"You people are calling this woman kasongo Luke at beauty without makeup at age 61 how many of you mothers can such beauty at age 60."

Nana Yaa asantewaa commented:

"Team Akosua serwaa let's give our mother a red ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

laylowplayman_baakop3 commented:

"This track has made me believe that the forgiveness touched Serwaa’s heart and she decided to stay calm no matter what Kwadwo does to her. The way am soft hearted and take everything normal nu errrr am just scared I would end up like this kind woman.

Agyeman Duah Kwaku stated:

"He did this song to apologise to his wife when he went London to give birth to mama at London in 1999 hmmm my sister had, suffered alot for kwadwo."

Awuraadwoaboahemabiney95 commented:

"Infact I learnt a lot from this noble woman 🥰❤️. Maa Akos gye ayie no kc ye wc germany na Obia enfere."

Saa P3P33P3 stated:

"When the pain turns into strength. We love you, mummy ❤️❤️💯."

Miss Botwey stated:

"Who else is hearing her voice for the first time."

Dianathe educator stated:

"This song was really dedicated to her."

Akosua Serwaa sings Fakye by her late husband after missing his funeral in December 2025. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Akosua Serwaa shops at Kenpong's wife’s store

Akosua Serwaa has caused a stir once again as she was seen shopping while mourning her late husband.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, who shares a close relationship with the CEO of Kenpong Travel & Tours, Kennedy Agyapong, promoted his wife Mandy’s business to her fans and admirers.

In the viral video, the Germany-based Ghanaian took out her phone to capture photos and videos, sharing them on her social media platform.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at Kenpong's wife's shop in Ghana is below:

Odo Broni's daughter weeps at Lumba's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on one of the late Daddy Lumba's children with Odo Broni, who could not stop crying at his funeral.

The twin daughter was overcome with emotions during the star-studded funeral celebration of the musician in the Ashanti Region.

Some social media users have commented on Odo Broni and her daughter's video, which bloggers had shared on social media.

