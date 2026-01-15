The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, couldn't control her pain when his viral songs were played in a trending video

The mother-of-three was spotted in Ghana to prepare and plan for her husband's funeral ceremony in March 2026

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa's video, which bloggers shared on Instagram and Facebook

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, has made Ghanaians teary-eyed as many fans remembered loved ones they lost years ago.

The 61-year-old, who arrived in January 2026 to prepare a special burial for her late husband, couldn’t keep calm when she heard his popular songs.

Akosua Serwaa Misses Daddy Lumba Deeply, Legal Wife Cries While His Song Plays in Emotional Clip

Akosua Serwaa weeps Daddy Lumba's song plays

Ghanaian celebrity mom based in Germany, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, has expressed how much she misses her late husband.

The first wife of Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was overwhelmed with emotions as one of Daddy Lumba’s viral love songs, Opono Hini Me, was played in the background at her plush mansion.

In the footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13, 2026, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who is currently in the country to organise a separate burial ceremony scheduled for March after her husband was laid to rest on December 13, 2025, looked visibly sad as one of the late Daddy Lumba’s classics released in 1994 was played in the house.

In the video, Akosua Serwaa was seen shedding uncontrollable tears as she sang the lyrics word for word, with family and friends watching her, trying to understand her pain and sorrow.

The X video of Akosua Serwaa weeping while Daddy Lumba's song was played is below:

Reactions as Akosua Serwaa weeps

JManny commented:

"Someone who asked for divorce when her husband was alive doing this? Charlee let’s be serious."

@franboat7 stated:

"All those disrespecting this woman, may God forgive u. Someone who even paid for some of their properties, used her papers to help Lumba in Germany and helped Lumba brothers to release their first album, u people are insulting her? Karma is real."

@kwamesefa17

"eeii nipa nny3 o, lumba has bn sick fr a while and has bn living in ghana whiles another lady was tirelessly takjng care of him and you were comfortably living in Germany n now you are here crying herhhhh alawalahi."

@Sagatanita50883 stated:

"Witch She should go to a German court. They should Ask themselves : she and her husband are German citizens, so why can’t she go to a German court if they are still married?."

Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba before the late singer relocated to Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Paakoso chief demands Lumba’s body from abusuapanin

The paramount chief of Paakoso's spokesperson has cautioned the family of the late Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to release Daddy Lumba's body in a viral video.

The Paakoso chief and his kinsmen have joined forces with the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba’s first wife to plan a second funeral.

In a trending video, a lady who spoke on behalf of the traditional leader called on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to release Charles' body ahead of the scheduled final funeral rites in March 2026.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Paa Shee, Ernestina Fosuh’s son, and other familiar family members were spotted in the video.

Akosua Serwaa kneels before Nkosohene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, who visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Nkosohene at his residence.

The royal endorsed Akosua Serwaa as the only legal wife of Charles Kwadwo Fosuh after Manhyia Palace distanced itself from the family and its legal battle.

Some social media users commented on the viral, describing the late legend's wife as a strong woman with a great personality.

