Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has proven to be a faithful friend to the late Daddy Lumba even after his passing.

The Atadwe hitmaker has been spotted with the singer’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, since her return to Ghana on January 12, 2026.

Papa Shee willingly carries Akosua Serwaa's leather bag. Photo credit: @akosuaserwaa.

Papa Shee Carries Akosua Serwaa’s bag

Ghanaian musician Papa Shee has captured the attention of many for his loyal support to his late friend’s first wife. He was seen with Akosua Serwaa as she visited the village where she first met her late husband.

Papa Shee looked dapper in his signature two-piece white ensemble and matching white sneakers as they arrived in the village. The preacher drew attention as he held Akosua Serwaa’s bag while she waved, greeted, and exchanged pleasantries with family, friends, and well-wishers.

Reactions as Papa Shee carries Serwaa's bag

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Papa Shee carrying Akosua Serwaa's bag as they arrived at the place where the late singer Daddy Lumba met his first wife for the time. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shie stated:

"Presidential campaign."

Tommy's wellness spa commented:

"😂😂😂 Mr and Mrs shee."

Kivo Procus commented:

"You're more than a security papa shee."

Emma Sewaah Ntim stated:

"Is this travel and tour or papa shee is the security guard."

Yaa Mensah stated:

"The love is deep ☺️😊."

Grace Donkor commented:

"Woman king 😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤we love you mommy ❤❤❤."

Akosua Serwaa flaunts Christian Louboutin sandals

The late Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has never disappointed with her high fashion sense.

In a trending video, she got fans talking as she rocked a black two-piece ensemble and modelled in Christian Louboutin unisex sandals.

The 61-year-old styled her look with a black Michael Kors side bag during her tour in the Ashanti Region.

Papa Shee talks about Odo Broni’s 2012 picture

Former Ghanaian hiplife superstar turned evangelist, Papa Shee, has commented on a viral photo of Odo Broni taken in 2012.

In an interview with Angel FM, Papa Shee, a staunch ally of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, alleged that the Odo Broni camp lied during the court proceedings.

According to him, witnesses for Daddy Lumba’s second wife testified that they met in 2006 and got married in 2010.

However, Papa Shee claimed that Odo Broni’s age and appearance in the 2012 video did not reflect someone already married to the singer.

He accused witnesses, including Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and E.T. Akonnor, of lying in court despite swearing an oath.

Former MP talks about relationship with Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former MP for Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo, Osei Kwame Prempeh, discussed his alleged role in Judge Dorinda Arthur’s ruling.

He also spoke about his purported relationship with Odo Broni, the late Daddy Lumba’s second wife.

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions after the former MP mentioned how he met the judge in a viral video.

