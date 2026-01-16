MP Nation and his son, Ngosraba Richmond, reportedly got into a car crash on the Konongo-Kumasi road on January 16, 2026

Footage of the physically challenged gospel musician's badly damaged car following the accident has gone viral on social media

MP Nation and Richmond's accident has evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including their fans on social media

Physically challenged Ghanaian gospel singer MP Nation and his son Ngosraba Richmond were reportedly involved in a serious car accident on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer MP Nation and his son get involved in a serious car accident.

Bloggers circulated the news of MP Nation's reported accident on social media on Friday, January 16, 2026.

What happened to MP Nation?

According to some reports, MP Nation and his son Richmond, who are known for their powerful song ministrations, were travelling on the Konongo-Kumasi road when their 2020-registered Ford Fiesta vehicle got into an accident.

A video shared by blogger Occupy GH on Instagram showed an unknown individual assessing the damage the gospel musician's car suffered as a result of the road crash.

The video showed MP Nation's luxury vehicle, which had been parked in a lot with other accident cars, completely mangled beyond repair.

The individual who filmed the video failed to specify the exact circumstances that led to the car accident.

Information regarding the current condition of MP Nation and Richmond, as well as their whereabouts, remains unknown.

The gospel singer, whose left limb was amputated following a shooting incident in his village in the Central Region of Ghana at a young age, was previously involved in a car accident in 2024 while he was on his way to a program.

The Instagram video of MP Nation's damaged car after he and his son's car accident is below:

Who is gospel singer MP Nation?

MP Nation is a popular Ghanaian gospel singer known for his powerful worship, street worship sessions, and inspirational songs, which are featured on his YouTube channel and digital music streaming platforms.

He regularly performs with his son and protege Ngosraba Richmond and other young, talented music prospects.

Rapper Koo Ntakra survives a near-fatal car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on December 25, 2025.

In relation to his family background, MP Nation, in a 2024 conversation with award-winning actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, noted that he became an orphan after losing his parents at the age of 10.

He also detailed the events that led to him losing his left hand and the struggles he had encountered throughout his life.

The YouTube video of MP Nation speaking about how he lost his left hand is below:

MP Nation's car accident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Laureensarfoa2 commented:

"God, please protect them oooo please."

Rev. Abronomah said:

"😭😭Oh God."

Princess_ajayi1 wrote:

"I hope they are safe 🙏."

